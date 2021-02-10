COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus Update New York City: Citi Field opens with fewer vaccine doses than Yankee Stadium

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was on hand Wednesday morning as Citi Field opens as the city's newest vaccination mega-site.

But measured in vaccine doses, the site is not quite as "mega" as the city's other ballpark-turned-medical-facility, Yankee Stadium.

The massive Citi Field will, for now, only have enough doses to vaccinate 200 people a day, a fraction of the 2200 doses a day being administered at Yankee Stadium.

EMBED More News Videos

This site is by appointment only, with half the supply for TLC drivers and food delivery workers, the other half for Queens residents.



That's because it's run by the city, which has access to less supply than Yankee Stadium, where the state is taking the lead.

Appointments are made on the city's website.

Citi Field is open to Queens residents, TLC drivers and food delivery workers only, after the city opted to expand who is eligible to be vaccinated at their sites.

EMBED More News Videos

Josh Einiger has the latest on vaccination efforts in New York City.



"Citi Field is focused on Queens residents," de Blasio said. "No one bore the brunt more than Queens residents - Elmhurst and other neighborhoods.... We do need to keep making moves that encourage equity."

At last check, Citi Field is all booked for now.

For those who were lucky enough to score an appointment, the Long Island Rail Road will be operating its Mets-Willets Point stop starting today, with 24-hour service that will run indefinitely.

RELATED: NYC announces date for middle schools to reopen to in-person learning

It's just a 19-minute trip from Penn Station.

"That's about 84 trains a day, and that's a viable option for anybody that wants to use mass transportation," said LIRR President Phil Eng. "And that's what we're going to do. We want to give the public options. Getting the vaccine is important, and having this site is vital."

Meanwhile, two more mega vaccine sites are coming soon to New York City, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday.

York College in Jamaica, Queens and Medger Evers College in Brooklyn will both vaccinate some 3,000 people a day starting on February 24.

Additionally, the state says it is adding eleven new pop-up vaccine clinics located in Queens, Manhattan, Long Island and the Hudson Valley.

Those individual sites are handling their own appointments.

ALSO READ | Woman rescued from Hudson River after sneaking on pier to take pictures
EMBED More News Videos

A woman was rescued from the Hudson River after sneaking onto a pier to take pictures.



CLICK for more information on appointments rescheduled in NY or NJ from Sunday.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus


Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorknew york cityqueenshealthmedicalciti fieldcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
NJ focuses COVID vaccine effort on hard hit communities
Walgreens resolves outage for vaccine appointment website
Citi Field prepares to open as mega vaccination site
Post COVID-19 brain symptoms may be common, study indicates
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Eyewitness News Digital Update
COVID Updates: NY Gov. Cuomo briefing | LIVE
Opening arguments begin in Trump impeachment trial: LIVE
When is the next snowstorm coming?
CDC study finds two masks are better than one vs. COVID-19
Sanitation workers' quick thinking praised in kidnapping rescue
Bruce Springsteen faces drunken driving charge in NJ
Show More
NFL writer Terez Paylor of Yahoo dies unexpectedly at age 37
Europe's oldest person survives COVID-19 at age 116
3 people stranded on uninhabited Bahamas island for 33 days rescued
Skier mauled by bear, rescued by Coast Guard
New video of woman wanted in Bronx subway shove
More TOP STORIES News