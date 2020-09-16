Reopen NYC: City Council to vote on dining surcharge to help restaurants amid pandemic

The "COVID-19 Recovery Charge" would temporarily allow restaurants to a charge of up to 10% of a customer's total bill.
Many restaurants have struggled since the onset of COVID-19 and the associated in-person dining restrictions went into effect, forcing some out of business with many others barely surviving.
Current rules prohibit restaurants from charging any fees other than the listed price of food and drink, even if such surcharge is clearly disclosed.
If approved, the menu and bill would need to clearly disclose this charge.
It would be permitted until 90 days after full indoor dining is once again permitted.
