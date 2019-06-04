Health & Fitness

'Clinging jellyfish' found in New Jersey salt pond, DEP says

WILDWOOD, N.J. -- The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection is warning South Jersey residents about the discovery of the "clinging jellyfish."

Officials say the jellyfish was found in a pond near East 1st Avenue and the Hereford Inlet Lighthouse in North Wildwood. This is the first time this species has been found this far south in New Jersey.

"The pond is fed by a stormwater pipe from adjacent roadways and may have intermittent direct connections with Hereford Inlet," says the DEP.

The clinging jellyfish has a powerful sting that can produce severe pain and other symptoms.

Officials say they have been aggressively monitoring the clinging jellyfish since they were first confirmed in the state in 2016.

"The clinging jellyfish observed in the salt pond in North Wildwood were collected by a young girl. Her parents astutely recognized that they may be clinging jellyfish and contacted Dr. Paul Bologna of Montclair State University, who visited the pond and pulled about 150 specimens from the water. The girl was not injured while collecting," the DEP says.

If stung by a clinging jellyfish, officials say to rinse the area with salt water and remove any remaining tentacle materials using gloves or a thick towel. Seek medical attention as appropriate.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthjellyfishnew jersey news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Glider loses control, crashes into roof of Connecticut home
Man wounded after shots fired into car in Amityville
'I will be OK': 17-year-old girl bitten by shark loses leg
Mega Millions worth $475 million for tonight's drawing
Alleged MS-13 gang member arrested after body found in LI park
New traffic pattern approaching Lincoln Tunnel creates confusion
2 sergeants shot, suspect killed during shootout at NY motel
Show More
Police, cadaver dogs search for missing woman at CT trash plant
Florida deputy charged for inaction during Parkland shooting
New York City ranks No. 2 on 'most bed bug-infested cities' list
Officers rally at inmate's court appearance in LI guard attack
New York Legislature passes ban on cat declawing
More TOP STORIES News