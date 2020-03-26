coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: Bill and Hillary Clinton order pizza for staff at 2 Westchester hospitals

By Eyewitness News
WHITE PLAINS, Westchester County (WABC) -- The Clintons sent a surprise to the hard-working staff at Blythedale Children's Hospital and White Plains Hospital on Wednesday night amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Former president and secretary of state had dozens of pizzas delivered to the doctors, nurses, nurse technicians, and other staff members.

Along with the deliveries was a note reading, "Thank you for protecting our communities. From Bill and Hillary Clinton."

The Clintons live in nearby Chappaqua.

White Plains Hospital runs the busiest emergency department in Westchester County, a region that's been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.



In Valhalla, the 20 pizza pies were from Dom & Vinnie's Pizzeria in White Plains.

"The impromptu pizza party for our frontline caregivers was a tremendous surprise and was greatly appreciated by all," said Hospital spokesperson Connie Cornell. "The Clintons have always been good neighbors, and their kindness during a tremendously difficult time for health care workers truly boosted everyone's spirit."

There are currently no patients with Covid-19 at the hospital, which cares for medically complex infants and children.

Blythedale Children's Hospital is one of only 14 specialty children's hospitals in the country, and the only one in New York State.

More TOP STORIES News