Coronavirus News: Bill and Hillary Clinton order pizza for White Plains Hospital staff

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

WHITE PLAINS, Westchester County (WABC) -- The Clintons sent a surprise to the hard-working staff at White Plains Hospital on Wednesday night amid the coronavirus pandemic.Former president and secretary of state had dozens of pizzas delivered to the doctors, nurses, nurse technicians, and other staff members.Along with the delivery was a note reading, "Thank you for protecting our communities. From Bill and Hillary Clinton."The Clintons live in nearby Chappaqua.White Plains Hospital runs the busiest emergency department in Westchester County, a region that's been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.