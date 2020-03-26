Coronavirus News: Bill and Hillary Clinton order pizza for White Plains Hospital staff

Former president and secretary of state had dozens of pizzas delivered to the doctors, nurses, nurse technicians, and other staff members.
Along with the delivery was a note reading, "Thank you for protecting our communities. From Bill and Hillary Clinton."
The Clintons live in nearby Chappaqua.
White Plains Hospital runs the busiest emergency department in Westchester County, a region that's been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
