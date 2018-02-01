COFFEE

Coffee sold in California may soon come with cancer warning

EMBED </>More Videos

David Novarro has more on cancer risks for coffee sold in California.

LOS ANGELES, California --
A judge is expected to rule soon on whether coffee sold in California should come with a cancer warning.

A nonprofit group is suing several companies that sell coffee, including Starbucks, coffee distributors and retailers.

It says coffee companies violated state law requiring them to warn consumers about a chemical in the roasting process that may cause cancer.

Attorneys for about 90 companies acknowledge the chemical is present but say it's at harmless levels and is outweighed by the benefits of drinking coffee.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthcoffeecancerwarninglegalfoodu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COFFEE
Starbucks releases new Pumpkin Spice Cookie Straws
Pregnant woman served chemicals instead of latte at McDonald's
NYC cafe makes the cutest coffee drinks
Starbucks set to open its first US sign language store this year
Dunkin' Donuts to release coffee beer
More coffee
HEALTH & FITNESS
FDA extends EpiPen expiration dates amid shortage
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
MetroRock climbing gym opens first New York location in Bushwick
Hempstead beaches reopen after needles, syringes wash ashore
Push to find organ donors for those with 9/11 related illnesses
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
More News