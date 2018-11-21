COLLEGE PARK, Maryland --A teenager from the University of Maryland has died from an outbreak of the Adenovirus.
Family members say 18-year-old Olivia Paregol was battling Crohn's disease while living in an on-campus dorm, known for having mold problems.
They say Paregol was tested for the Adenovirus only after learning that five other students were diagnosed.
Her father said he wishes the school notified the campus community sooner.
"It is the worst nightmare a family or certainly a parent can have to endure," Ian Paregol said.
The university's health center said it learned of an isolated case of a student with Adenovirus on Nov. 1.
Eleven children have died in recent months at a pediatric care facility in North Jersey following an outbreak of the virus.
