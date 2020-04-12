coronavirus long island

College student organizes drive-by Easter Bunny parade on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Kids may be stuck at home this Easter weekend, but that didn't stop the Easter bunny from visiting some lucky families on Long Island.

College student Matt Kelly organized an Easter Bunny drive-by parade through four towns in Suffolk County on Saturday.

The bunny waved to kids from the back of a pickup truck.

The 19-year-old from Smithtown had posted his idea on Facebook, and was soon flooded with requests to drive by homes.

The entire route took about five hours.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Where are the testing centers

See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus



Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnassau countysuffolk countysmithtowncoronavirus suffolk countycoronaviruscoronavirus nassau countycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthlong islandhealth care
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND
Long Island nurse dies after contracting COVID-19
Grieving The Lost: Tri-State residents who died of COVID-19
Over 22,000 diagnosed with COVID-19 in Nassau County; deaths hit 792
NY nurses, lauded for virus efforts, find their tires slashed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
A city under siege: 24 hours in the fight to save NYC
Post-Easter storm could lash NYC area with 70 MPH winds, heavy rains
De Blasio plan to keep NYC schools closed just 'opinion;' no decision yet, Cuomo says
783 more New Yorkers dead as death rate stabilizes at 'horrific rate'
NJ landlord waives rent for 3 months amid coronavirus crisis
US surpasses Italy for highest COVID-19 death toll
Knicks legend John Starks donates 3,000 pairs of scrubs to NYC healthcare workers
Show More
Over 22,000 diagnosed with COVID-19 in Nassau County; deaths hit 792
Gov. Murphy orders NJ Transit to cut capacity by 50%
1st coronavirus stimulus checks will arrive this week: Sources
Gov. Cuomo says de Blasio can't open, close NYC schools
Long Island nurse dies after contracting COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News