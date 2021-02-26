COVID-19 vaccine

Come on in: New York City indoor dining capacity expanded

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Indoor dining in New York City expanded to 35% capacity Friday, a 10% increase since inside seating resumed on February 12.

The intention is to ease competitive pressures on restaurants and bars.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo further loosened coronavirus restrictions on restaurants statewide Friday as parts of New York City reported upticks in new cases.



The new 35% limit puts the city on the same page as restaurants in New Jersey, which, Governor Andrew Cuomo said, had been making the city's restrictions ineffective, since people can cross the Hudson River to dine in the Garden State.

But Gov Murphy said Wednesday that Indoor dining will likely increase to 50% capacity "sooner than later" if current trends of fewer new cases of the coronavirus and decreased hospitalizations continue.

The rest of New York state outside of NYC has been at 50% capacity for several months.

