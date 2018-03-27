HEALTH & FITNESS

Community complains of foul smell from factory in Rockland County

Marcus Solis has more on the foul smell coming from a factory in Orangeburg.

By
BLAUVELT, New York (WABC) --
Residents in one Rockland County community are crying foul over a foul smell from a nearby factory.

Homeowners in Blauvelt said the odor, described as a mix of burnt plastic and fragrance, is impacting their quality of life. In addition, there are safety concerns about air quality in the area.

Aluf Plastics is one of the largest manufacturers of garbage bags in the nation. Its facility on Route 303 operates 24 hours a day, six days a week, making residential and commercial bin liners among other plastic products.

Residents have filed a lawsuit against Aluf and are asking the Orangeburg zoning board to revoke permits for new equipment that was allegedly improperly installed.

"We're not trying to stop the company from operating," said Chris Day, Orangeburg town supervisor. "We want them to operate in a way that doesn't impact their neighbors to such a degree that's increased over the years."

Aluf maintains it might not be the source of the problem. A statement on the company's website reads, in part:

"The surrounding area is congested with many manufacturing operations, two sewer plants as well as small businesses. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) is investigating all potential sources of odors in the area. Aluf has been a part of the Orangeburg, Orangetown and Rockland County communities for 30 years and we welcome working with residents to resolve these odor issues as we want to continue to be a good neighbor."

