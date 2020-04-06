Coronavirus News: Company donates free healthy meals to heathcare workers

The popular salad chain has joined forces with World Central Kitchen, a disaster-relief not-for-profit founded by chef José Andrés to create the Sweetgreen Impact Outpost Fund.
The company wanted to do more after successfully delivering 10-thousand of their signature salads to hospitals with the most covid-19 patients.
Shirleen Allicot spoke with Kirby Bumpus, head of social impact for Sweetgreen on why they wanted to help.
"We are in this for as long as the pandemic goes on. We all recognize that these are unprecedented times and we may be in this for a very long time. As long as we can continue these efforts, we are going to keep doing that," Bumpus said.
All donations are 100% tax-deductible. And all of the money will be used for food labor and delivery.
If you want to help, go to sweetgreen.com.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates
How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of COVID-19 cases based on patient address