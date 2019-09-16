Health & Fitness

Company that made billions selling OxyContin files for bankruptcy protection

WHITE PLAINS, New York -- Purdue Pharma, the company that made billions selling the prescription painkiller OxyContin has filed for bankruptcy days after reaching a tentative settlement with many of the state and local governments suing it over the toll of opioids.

The filing late Sunday night in White Plains, New York, was anticipated before and after the tentative deal, which could be worth up to $12 billion over time, was struck.

But legal battles still lie ahead for Purdue. About half the states have not signed onto the proposal. Several of them plan to object to the settlement in bankruptcy court and to continue litigation in other courts against members of the Sackler family, which owns the company.

The bankruptcy means that Purdue will likely be removed from the first federal opioid trial, scheduled to start in Cleveland on Oct. 21.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessbankruptcy
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver crashes into front of Brooklyn funeral home, flees
6-year-old escapes attempted abduction in Howell
The Cars lead singer Ric Ocasek dies at 75, sources say
Deck collapses during 85-year-old's birthday party in NJ
AccuWeather: Showers first - then a dry week
Father of 3 killed in Brooklyn crash
Must-read stories from the weekend
Show More
Cuomo announces action to ban sale of flavored e-cigarettes in NY
At least 21 injured in deck collapse at Jersey Shore home
Woman dreams she swallowed ring, wakes up to find she did
New York's Philharmonic using influencers to lure new generation
Homeless man charged in fatal stabbing of cab driver in the Bronx
More TOP STORIES News