Confirmed measles exposure marks new outbreak in New Jersey community

OCEAN COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A new health alert names six new places in New Jersey where people may have been exposed to measles.The New Jersey Department of Health is warning residents about a 3rd confirmed case of measles, making this a new outbreak in the community.This highly contagious disease has been confirmed in an adult male from Ocean County, New Jersey.Anyone who visited the following six locations may have been exposed to measles:--March 9, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. and 1:45 p.m.--March 10 from 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.--March 11 from 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.--March 13 from 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.--March 14 from 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.--March 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.--March 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.--March 13 from 12:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.--March 10 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.--March 11 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.--March 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.--March 9 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.--March 10 from 9:30 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. (March 11)--March 11 from 9:30 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. (March 12)--March 13 from 10:45 p.m. to 1:15 a.m. (March 14)--March 11 from 10:00 p.m. to 12:45 a.m. (March 12)--March 12 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.--March 12 from 9:00 p.m. to 11:15 p.m.Individuals could develop symptoms as late as April 7th.The Department recommends that anyone who has visited one of these locations listed above during the times and dates should contact a health provider immediately to discuss potential exposure and risk of developing an illness.----------