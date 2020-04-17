Coronavirus News: Congressman Max Rose returns from National Guard deployment on Staten Island

The congressman assisted in the coronavirus response on Staten Island.
Congressman Rose, who serves as a Captain in the National Guard, worked as an Operations Officer in helping set up the 262-bed emergency hospital at South Beach Psychiatric Center on Staten Island.
"What I did was nothing compared to what our essential workers are doing every single day," said Rose, an Army combat veteran. "It was a privilege to get this essential COVID-19 hospital up and running. This operation was a testament to what we can accomplish as a city, state, and country when we put aside differences and focus on getting the job done. We need that same focus on securing even more PPE, testing, staffing, and economic aid for New York. I am going to continue doing everything in my power to make that happen."
While Rose was deployed with the National Guard to help with Staten Island's coronavirus response, his office continued to serve and fight for the people of New York's 11th Congressional District.
Rose's office has published a "Community Resource Guide" to assist constituents, businesses, and organizations navigate all the various federal, state, and local resources and information surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. The guide will continually be updated as new information becomes available.
Rose served as an active duty officer in Afghanistan from 2012-2013 and earned a Bronze Star, Purple Heart, and Combat Infantry Badge. Rose, a former Company Commander in the National Guard, has continued to serve in the Guard since being elected to Congress, where he is the first post-9/11 combat veteran to represent New York City.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates
How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus