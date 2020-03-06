Coronavirus News: Connecticut state employees told not to travel out of state

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- Connecticut officials continued to take steps Monday to try and prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in the state, including a freeze on state employees traveling out of state for official business.Over the weekend, Connecticut reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Here some of the latest developments:Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont issued an email on Monday morning to all state employees in Connecticut's executive branch agencies, informing them of the immediate freeze on state employee out-of-state travel. Any exceptions will have to be approved by agency heads and Lamont's chief operating officers.Lamont also called on state employees working with out-of-state colleagues or colleagues to hold teleconferences rather than meet in person."Let's limit what our exposure is," Lamont said.Lamont suggested older state employees and those with health conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer, chronic lung diseases and weakened immune systems to work from home, if possible. He also wants state employees to avoid holding large gatherings. In an email sent to state workers on Monday money, Lamont said he has asked agency heads to provide a list of any state of Connecticut-organized large meetings, conferences or gatherings that are anticipated to have more than 100 people scheduled between now and April 30."Our administration will evaluate whether these events should move to teleconference or be postponed," the email said, also suggesting state employees "get in the habit" of bringing home their laptops each night "to ensure maximum flexibility."The state of Connecticut has informed private property management firms and cleaning contractors "to increase the use of disinfectants when cleaning state office buildings and to increase the frequency of disinfectant cleaning, especially focusing on common touch points." The same request has been made to those cleaning state college and university buildings.The president of the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities, the state's largest higher education system, sent an email Monday to students, faculty and staff strongly discouraging them from taking personal travel outside of Connecticut, particularly during spring break."If you do decide to travel, you may be required to not return to campus and directed to self-quarantine for 14 days," the email read.The email said the request not apply to faculty, staff and students who commute to campus for work or classes.CSCU President Mark Ojakian said there is also an immediate freeze on institutionally sponsored travel outside of Connecticut until further notice, as well as a directive to postpone, cancel or adjust all campus events, other than classes, that are expected to have more 100 or more participants through at least April 30.The first presumptive positive case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) involving a Connecticut resident was confirmed as positive by health officials Sunday.The patient, a resident of Wilton who is 40 to 50 years of age, is being treated at Danbury Hospital.The person most likely became infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 during a recent trip to California and sought medical care shortly after returning to Connecticut.This presumptive COVID-19 case is not related to the COVID-19 case involving a Danbury Hospital employee who is a resident of New York State that was announced on Friday, or the COVID-19 case involving a community physician who made rounds at Bridgeport Hospital and is also a New York State resident that was announced on Saturday.This case is considered a presumptive positive case until it is confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Extensive contact tracing is being done on this case. All people who have had direct, face-to-face contact with this person are being instructed to stay home and self-isolate. Risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 is considered low for people who had contact with an individual who does not have COVID-19 and does not have symptoms. In other words, a contact of a contact is considered low risk.The City of Bridgeport was notified today by the State of Connecticut Department of Public Health regarding the second confirmed case of coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the state.The confirmed case involves a physician from New York State who rounded at Bridgeport Hospital, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 6, 2020."As we discussed yesterday during our City of Bridgeport Emergency Operations briefing, the EOC and Department of Public Health Teams remain in continual contact with all local, regional, state and federal partners to ensure we have the most up to date information and strategies regarding this virus," Mayor Joseph Ganim said.On Friday, in a separate case, a Connecticut hospital employee and resident of New York State, had tested positive for COVID-19, Governor Lamont announced.The employee is from Danbury and Norwalk Hospital. She was notified that she may have come in contact with someone who already had coronavirus.Connecticut has 42 cases that have tested negative, with 11 cases pending.Right now, the state only has one kit to test with, which is good for 600 tests. They are requesting more kits, which should arrive early next week.----------