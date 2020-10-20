Reopen Connecticut: CT will modify rules of its travel advisory list

The modification is expected to decrease the number of states on the list.
Previously, a state needed 10 cases per 100,000 OR a 10% positivity rate to be included on the list.
Now, it will be 10 cases per 100,000 AND a 5% positivity rate. A state would have to hit both of the metrics to be put on the travel advisory list.
"I think it means we brought the number of states that fall into the category from over 40 down to about 33, which is more manageable. Be strict about enforcing that, make sure they test, make sure they quarantine, and hold them accountable," Lamont said.
These changes will go in effect in the next day or two, Lamont said.
Both New Jersey and Connecticut now qualify for their own travel advisory, but neither is expected to be on the list when it is released.
