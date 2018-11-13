HEALTH & FITNESS

Michigan construction worker discovers he has flesh-eating disease after trip to Texas

FLESH-EATING BACTERIA: Josh Munoz says he was visiting his family in Rosenberg when he noticed something strange on his leg.

ROSENBERG, Texas --
One man's trip to Houston to visit family turned into a race to save his life.

Josh Munoz and his wife were in the Rosenberg area in October for vacation, and that's when he noticed skin falling off his leg while in the shower.

The couple drove 20 straight hours home to Michigan so he could go to the hospital closer to his three children.

Doctors told Josh he had contracted a rare flesh-eating bacteria.

Josh said the doctor told him he would die without immediate emergency surgery.

Munoz believes he contracted the bacteria while on a construction job before his trip.

Because a large portion of his thigh was cut, he won't be able to walk for months.

A GoFundMe account has been established if you'd like to help the family with bills.

