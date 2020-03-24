Coronavirus News: 'Attack rate' is 1 in 1,000 in NYC area, COVID-19 circulating for weeks here: task force

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

WASHINGTON -- COVID-19 is attacking nearly 1 of every 1,000 persons in the New York metro area of New Jersey, New York City and parts of Long Island.Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the U.S. coronavirus response, says the "attack rate" is five times what other areas are seeing.She says that 28% of the specimens from the New York metro area are testing positive, compared with less than 8% in the rest of the country. New York officials are asking that only people with severe symptoms get tested.Birx says clearly the coronavirus has been circulating in the New York metro area for a number of weeks for it to have that level of penetration into the general community.At the same news conference, President Donald Trump says he thinks the U.S. economy, which has been virtually shut down because of the coronavirus, could be reopened in weeks, not months.When asked if doctors on his team agreed with his belief that re-opening the economy could be done while the nation continues to battle the virus, Trump says if it were up to doctors, they would shut down the entire world.Trump says, "I'm not looking at months, I can tell you right now. We're going to be opening up the country."The president wouldn't say when businesses would reopen. He says the lessons learned about fighting the virus in past weeks will allow the country to continue prevention and open up the country at the same time.Trump had said earlier that the U.S. might not get back to normal until July or August.New Yorkers can call the State hotline at 1-888-364-3065, where experts from the Department of Health can answer questions regarding the novel coronavirus.----------