Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: 'Attack rate' is 1 in 1,000 in NYC area, COVID-19 circulating for weeks here: task force

WASHINGTON -- COVID-19 is attacking nearly 1 of every 1,000 persons in the New York metro area of New Jersey, New York City and parts of Long Island.

Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the U.S. coronavirus response, says the "attack rate" is five times what other areas are seeing.

She says that 28% of the specimens from the New York metro area are testing positive, compared with less than 8% in the rest of the country. New York officials are asking that only people with severe symptoms get tested.

Birx says clearly the coronavirus has been circulating in the New York metro area for a number of weeks for it to have that level of penetration into the general community.

At the same news conference, President Donald Trump says he thinks the U.S. economy, which has been virtually shut down because of the coronavirus, could be reopened in weeks, not months.

When asked if doctors on his team agreed with his belief that re-opening the economy could be done while the nation continues to battle the virus, Trump says if it were up to doctors, they would shut down the entire world.

Trump says, "I'm not looking at months, I can tell you right now. We're going to be opening up the country."

The president wouldn't say when businesses would reopen. He says the lessons learned about fighting the virus in past weeks will allow the country to continue prevention and open up the country at the same time.

Trump had said earlier that the U.S. might not get back to normal until July or August.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Frequently Asked Questions
Where are the testing centers

Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources

Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

New Yorkers can call the State hotline at 1-888-364-3065, where experts from the Department of Health can answer questions regarding the novel coronavirus.
New York State information about coronavirus
New York City information about coronavirus

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healththe white housemayor bill de blasiopresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Brooklyn principal 1 of 125 coronavirus deaths in NYC
Long Island reporting nearly 2,700 COVID-19 cases
'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Station 19' donate medical supplies
'None of you take any chances': UK coronavirus patient gives urgent warning
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brooklyn principal 1 of 125 coronavirus deaths in NYC
Florida governor wants travelers from NY, NJ to self-isolate
New York state reaches 20,000 positive COVID-19 cases, 5,000 new overnight
New Jersey moves to increase hospital capacity as crisis deepens
Tensions rise as $2 trillion virus aid stalls in Washington
Long Island reporting nearly 2,700 COVID-19 cases
Companies hiring during COVID-19 pandemic: Dollar General hiring up to 50k
Show More
Where to find testing centers in NY, NJ, CT
Coronavirus FAQ: Everything you need to know
Coronavirus means justice delayed for thousands of individuals
REAL ID deadline pushed back due to coronavirus outbreak, Trump says
Stand Bookstore lays off most of staff because of COVID-19 crisis
More TOP STORIES News