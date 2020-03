Coronavirus News: Connecticut hospital employee who is NY state resident tests positive

DANBURY, Connecticut (WABC) -- A Connecticut hospital employee and resident of New York State, has tested positive for COVID-19, Governor Lamont announced Friday.RELATED: 44 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York, officials say The employee is from Danbury and Norwalk Hospital. She was notified that she may have come in contact with someone who already had coronavirus.Connecticut has 42 cases that have tested negative, with 11 cases pending.Right now, the state only has one kit to test with, which is good for 600 tests. They are requesting more kits, which should arrive early next week.----------