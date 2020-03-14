Coronavirus: New York has 1st COVID-19 death, an 82-year-old woman at New York City hospital

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Saturday announced the state's first coronavirus death, an 82-year-old woman who passed away at a New York City hospital.The patient was admitted on March 3 and reportedly had an underlying respiratory illness, emphysema, for which she was previously hospitalized."That's what we're going to see playing out now as a general rule," Cuomo said.People contracting coronavirus who had an underlying respiratory condition are in a "grave situation," he said.Cuomo also announced an additional 100 cases, bringing the total in the state to 524, and said he believes thousands of New Yorkers and perhaps even tens of thousands already have the disease."It has already spread much more than you know," he said. "The infection rate will be massive."New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also commented on the death, calling on all New Yorkers to do their part to stay safe."We've known from the outset that these people are the most at risk in this pandemic, and today's news is a sad confirmation of that reality," he said. "We all have a part to play here. I ask every New Yorker to do their part and take the necessary precautionary measures to protect the people most at risk."New York has the most cases of any state across the country, with hot spots in Manhattan and Westchester County, but officials are working to contain the spread of the virus through more testing.The includes a drive-thru facility in the hard hit area of New Rochelle, which can handle upwards of 200 cars per day.There are currently 117 people hospitalized in New York City.----------