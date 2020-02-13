FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio will work to ease anxieties about the coronavirus by making a trip to Queens.
The mayor will visit a business in Flushing, one of many that says business is down because of concerns about the deadly virus.
It comes after local lawmakers and the Chinatown Partnership launched an initiative to help struggling businesses.
The "Show some love in Chinatown" campaign encourages New Yorkers to travel to Chinatown this Valentine's Day.
There have been no cases of coronavirus in New York.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Mayor Bill de Blasio to visit Queens amid coronavirus fears
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News