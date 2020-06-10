Coronavirus Updates: New York takes more steps forward with reopening

LONG ISLAND
Phase 2 reopening begins on Wednesday. The move means outdoor dining and some retail stores will be back open for the first time in weeks in Nassau and Suffolk counties.
NEW YORK CITY
Officials will announce Wednesday that the renovation of LaGuardia Airport is taking a big step forward. The main entrance to the newly renovated Terminal B will open on Saturday.
NEW YORK
Westchester and Rockland Counties and the Hudson Valley entered phase two on Tuesday, meaning residents can dine outside at a restaurant or walk into a barbershop for the first time in three months. On average, about 150 new patients who tested positive for COVID-19 have been entering New York hospitals each day in recent days. Cuomo reported 46 new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, including 16 in nursing homes. There were 73 new positive tests, down from nearly 2,000 per day at the pandemic's peak.
NEW JERSEY
Governor Phil Murphy on Tuesday issued an executive order to lift New Jersey's "Stay-at-Home" order. He urged residents to continue to practice social distancing. There was more good news. Governor Murphy said that he anticipated large gatherings of 250 people being permitted on June 22, and gatherings of 500 being allowed beginning July 3.
CONNECTICUT
Gov. Ned Lamont has released phase 2 pandemic lockdown reopening guidelines for Connecticut businesses. The guidelines stress social distancing, limited capacity, face mask requirements and sanitation. People are advised to stay home if they're 65 or older or have health conditions making them more vulnerable to coronavirus complications. Prior to the June 17 reopening, businesses must prepare a detailed plan and employee training program and appoint staff to enforce rules. Restaurants, gyms, theaters and bowling alleys will have a maximum capacity of 50% of normal. Lamont announced that Connecticut reported 16 new coronavirus deaths, bringing the total to 4,071.
RECOMMENDED VIEWING
Getting back to work is one of the main focuses as the New York City area begins to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic. But 7 On Your Side Investigates found it could take some industries longer than others to bounce back.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
abc7NY Phase Tracker:
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address