COVID Live Updates: Many hospitals overwhelmed in US, jail inmates help morgues in Texas

Conditions inside the nation's hospitals are deteriorating by the day as the coronavirus rages across the U.S. at an unrelenting pace and the confirmed death toll surpasses 250,000.
The number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 in the U.S. has doubled in the past month and set new records every day this week. As of Tuesday, nearly 77,000 were hospitalized with the virus.
Newly confirmed infections per day in the U.S. have exploded more than 80% over the past two weeks to the highest levels on record, with the daily count running at close to 160,000 on average. Cases are on the rise in all 50 states. Deaths are averaging more than 1,155 per day, the highest in months.
In the Texas border city of El Paso, overwhelmed morgues have begun paying jail inmates $2 an hour to help transport the bodies of virus victims. The crush of patients is forcing the city to send its non-COVID-19 cases to hospitals elsewhere in the state.
Member of Gov. Lamont's security detail tests positive
A member of Gov. Ned Lamont's security team has tested positive for COVID-19, according to test results that came back Wednesday. The member of the security detail has immediately entered self-isolation.
Lamont remains in self-quarantine at his private residence following exposure to a member of his senior staff last week.
Regional governors encourage college students to get tested
New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, Delaware Governor John Carney, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker today announced they will encourage residential colleges and universities in their respective states to provide testing for all students traveling home for Thanksgiving break to the maximum extent possible before they leave campus. Any student who tests positive will be encouraged to isolate on campus before they can travel or detail arrangements of their safe travel home with the local department of health.
United States surpasses 250k confirmed COVID-19 deaths
The United States surpassed 250,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday evening, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.
Cuomo's Thanksgiving warning
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is offering some personal advice for all New Yorkers on Thanksgiving: Don't be a turkey. On Wednesday, Cuomo warned that his personal theory is there will be a "tremendous spike" of COVID-19 cases after Thanksgiving. He said this is not based on scientific data, but it is his personal theory. He urged families to show love this holiday season by not seeing each other.
NYC schools to close Thursday
New York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza released a letter announcing schools would be closed on Thursday. "Beginning Thursday, November 19, all school buildings will be closed, and all learning will proceed remotely for all students, until further notice," the letter read. "You will hear from your principal shortly about next steps for you and your student. Please note that this is a temporary closure, and school buildings will reopen as soon as it is safe to do so." New York City has reached the 3% testing positivity 7-day average threshold.
Pandemic won't stop NORAD from tracking Santa
Children of the world can rest easy. The global pandemic won't stop them from tracking Santa Claus' progress as he delivers gifts around the globe on Christmas Eve. The North American Aerospace Defense Command has announced that NORAD will track Santa on Dec. 24, just as it has done for 65 years. But there will be some changes: Not every child will be able to get through to a volunteer at NORAD's call center to check on Santa's whereabouts, as they have in years before.
Pfizer releases new results of COVID-19 efficacy
Pfizer is taking the next step forward with its vaccine as it applies for emergency FDA approval. The final results from their phase 3 analysis found the Pfizer vaccine is 95% effective. The pharmaceutical company completed its safety review of the much-anticipated COVID-19 vaccine. Last week, Pfizer announced its vaccine appears to be more than 90% effective. The FDA advisory committee is set to meet for three days next month and could approve the vaccine as early as December 10.
