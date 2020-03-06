Coronavirus Update: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut agree to shared COVID-19 restrictions

<div><script src="//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><div class="shortcode-container"><blockquote class=twitter-tweet data-width=220><p lang=en dir=ltr>This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. <a href=https://t.co/Lg7HVMZglZ>pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ</a></p>— Idris Elba (@idriselba) <a href=https://twitter.com/idriselba/status/1239617034901524481?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw>March 16, 2020</a></blockquote></div></div>

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Officials announced two more coronavirus-related deaths in New York City while the number of cases has risen to 463.The governors of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut have all agreed to a set of shared restrictions designed to halt the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.Governors Andrew Cuomo, Phil Murphy, and Ned Lamont said adopting the same rules is imperative in preventing people from violating social conditions necessary to keep everyone safe.As a result, there will be no gatherings larger than 50 people, and all bars, restaurants gyms, movie theaters, and casinos will close for good at 8 p.m.Restaurants will continue to offer take-out and delivery and will also be provided a waiver for carry-out alcohol, and online gambling will continue in New Jersey."We have agreed to a set of rules, so don't even think about going to a neighboring state because there is a different set of conditions," Cuomo said. "I believe we are the only region in the country to do that."The Metropolitan Museum of Art says its annual Met Gala set for May 4 is postponed."The Museum will remain closed through Saturday, April 4. Additionally, the CDC advised over the weekend that there should not be any gatherings of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks. In deference to this guidance, all programs and events through May 15 will be canceled or postponed," said a Museum spokesperson. Dow Jones closes down 3,000 points , or almost 13%, as markets reel from worldwide impact of coronavirus outbreak.Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced two more deaths in New York City as the number of cases in the city rise to 463.Two high ranking NYPD officials - a chief and a deputy commissioner - have tested positive for coronavirus, the department announced Monday.A third NYPD member, a school safety agent assigned to a Queens school , tested positive Saturday.All three are recovering. NYPD headquarters is operating with no disruptions.Actor Idris Elba said he has tested positive for coronavirus He says he feels OK and is not showing symptoms.





2:20 p.m.

MLB delays season longer



Major League Baseball delays season until mid-May because on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control



2:15 p.m.

Suffolk County announces 2nd death from coronavirus



Officials in Suffolk County have announced the county's second death from coronavirus. There are 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19.



12:45 p.m.

NYC fatality is city Department of Correction employee



One of the New York City deaths from the coronavirus is a city Department of Correction employee, a civilian who works in the investigative bureau at the department's headquarters in Queens.



"Last night, a member of DOC staff who had tested positive for COVID-19 passed away at a local hospital," Commissioner Cynthia Brann said in a statement. "This person was an investigator and had limited contact with people in custody. We are heartbroken and send our deepest condolences to our colleague's family, loved ones, and co-workers. As we endure this loss to our community, we will continue to do everything to keep our facilities safe for everyone. Consistent with CDC and DOHMH guidance, anyone who was in close contact with this individual has been notified and appropriate precautions taken."



12:00 p.m.

Suffolk County announces 1st death from coronavirus



Officials in Suffolk County have announced the county's first death from coronavirus. There are 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19.



11:30 a.m.

950 cases, 7 deaths in New York



Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the latest coronavirus numbers in New York state, which currently stand at 950 cases with seven fatalities.



Cuomo said 158, roughly 17% of cases, are hospitalized. There have been 221 new cases since Sunday, including 134 new cases in New York City to bring the total there to 463.



New York has the most cases of coronavirus in the country.



11:00 a.m.

Nassau County cases top 100



Officials in Nassau County have confirmed 101 positive cases. 13 people are being treated in the hospital. 2 are listed in critical condition.



10:30 a.m.

Tri-State governors agree to shared restrictions



The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have all agreed to a set of shared restrictions designed to halt the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.



Governors Andrew Cuomo, Phil Murphy and Ned Lamont said adopting the same rules is imperative in preventing people from violating social conditions necessary to keep everyone safe.



As a result, there will be no gatherings larger than 50 people, and all bars, restaurants gyms, movie theaters and casinos will close for good at 8 p.m.



Restaurants will continue to offer take-out and delivery and will also be provided a waiver for carry-out alcohol, and online gambling will continue in New Jersey.



"We have agreed to a set of rules, so don't even think about going to a neighboring state because there is a different set of conditions," Cuomo said. "I believe we are the only region in the country to do that."



9:30 a.m.

Markets plunge again



The Dow plunged 2,250 points at the open of the markets, 9.7%, as more of the US economy shuts down. The Fed made an emergency rate cut and oil prices fell sharply.



7:00 a.m.

Cuomo warns hospital could be overwhelmed



"The next war is going to be overwhelming our hospital systems," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo warned on 'Good Morning America' even as the state and New York City took action to curb the spread of novel coronavirus.



Cuomo suggested mobilizing the Army Corps of Engineers to turn facilities such as military bases or college dorms into temporary medical centers.



MARCH 15, 2020



10:00 p.m.- NYC restaurants, bars and cafes will be limited to delivery-only and takeout starting Tuesday



Bars, cafes and restaurants in NYC will be limited to takeout, and delivery only starting Tuesday.



Nightclubs, movie theaters, small theater houses and concert venue must all close.



The order will go into effect on Tuesday, March 17th at 9 a.m.



8:00 p.m. CDC recommends cancellation of events that draw 50 people or more for next eight weeks



The Centers for Disease Control on Sunday issued new guidance recommending that, for the next 8 weeks, "large events and mass gatherings" that draw 50 or more people should be canceled or postponed. Such types of events include "conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies."



The guidance does not apply to institutions such as schools, or businesses,



The guidance doesn't apply to more critical institutions "such as schools, institutes of higher learning, or businesses."



5:43 p.m.

WCS Zoos, Aquarium temporarily closing in NYC



The Wildlife Conservation Society is temporarily closing the Bronx Zoo, Central Park Zoo, Prospect Park Zoo, Queens Zoo and New York Aquarium, effective Monday.



Their five parks will be closed and education and public programs will be canceled until further notice.



5:00 p.m.

NYC closes public schools until at least April 20



New York City will close the nation's largest public school system on Monday, sending over 1.1 million children home in hopes of curbing the spread of coronavirus.



Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the decision to close schools through at least April 20 and possibly for the school year, following a growing number of school closures in communities and entire states around the country and mounting pressure in New York from residents, City Council members and others.



Remote learning will begin March 23, and the system is now working to find computers and provide Internet access for those households that lack the services. Grab-and-go meals will also be available at the schools for children.



3:35 p.m.

Cuomo says NYC schools should be closed



During a conference call on Sunday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he thinks New York City schools should be closed, but not until day-care and food issues are addressed.



"I don't think we should close the New York City schools until we have handled these two issues, child care and food," he said. "I think they could be handled expeditiously and I'm calling on the relevant people who can design it and agree to it - they can do it very quickly ,,, It should not take them 24 hours to figure out this plan."



3:30 pm.

Westchester County to close schools



Westchester County Executive George Latimer said during a conference call on Sunday that the county would likely declare a state of emergency on Monday.



Governor Andrew Cuomo said Westchester County schools will also close on Monday in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.



2:30 pm.

Rockland County to issue a state of emergency



"This is a rapidly changing situation, but we have been working through the weekend to ensure everything is being done in a legal and proper manner," said County Executive Ed Day. "We have been in close contact with our school Superintendents, Rockland BOCES and other local officials as we finalize the plans that will protect our children, our families and our neighbors. I once again ask our residents to stay calm and remember to look out for your friends and neighbors as we navigate this situation with COVID-19."



2:20 p.m.

MTA worker tests positive for novel coronavirus



An MTA worker has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, MTA officials said in a statement Sunday.



A Long Island Rail Road employee, who was last at work on March 7, is a sheet metal worker who does not work on-board trains or interact directly with customers.



The employee is in quarantine and the MTA has disinfected his workplace multiple times and is monitoring the situation closely.



1:40 p.m.

Coronavirus case confirmed at Queens Church; all Masses canceled in Brooklyn and Queens



The Diocese of Brooklyn learned late Saturday of a confirmed coronavirus case within the parish community at Incarnation Roman Catholic Church, located in the Queens Village section of Queens.



The individual attended the noon Mass on Sunday, March 8.



Officials say the Incarnation Church is closed and undergoing a deep cleaning and sanitization following guidelines issued by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Sunday Masses have been held in the auditorium.



The Diocese of Brooklyn has canceled all Masses, effective March 16, until further notice. Churches will be open for private prayer, but Catholics are urged to check with parish rectories regarding a specific parish's schedule.



1:35 p.m.

Suffolk County schools close



Officials in Suffolk County announced all schools will be closed for two weeks, starting Monday.



12:50 p.m.

Third coronavirus death in New York state



Governor Cuomo announced the third death due to coronavirus in New York state. The total number of cases has now risen to 729, which is up 69 from Saturday.



The deceased is a 79-year-old woman who had multiple major underlying health issues.



New York is now the state with the most cases of COVID-19 in the country. 137 of the 729 people are in hospitals of which 65 are in the ICU and 46 are intubated.



Cuomo said an additional 69 cases overnight were confirmed in New York, bringing the state total to 729 -- the most cases of COVID-19 in the country.



12:45 p.m.

Governor Cuomo asking for businesses to reduce workforce and consider voluntary closings



Governor Andrew Cuomo is recommending New York businesses to aggressively reduce workforce and consider voluntary closings.



He asked private businesses to "aggressively consider" work from homes and voluntary closing measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.



"I'm asking them voluntarily to shut down their bar, their restaurant, their gymnasium," Cuomo of asking private businesses to close.



Cuomo did not rule out taking more action.



12:40 p.m.

NYPD has first positive case



Officials announced a new case of coronavirus after a school safety agent in Queens tested positive.



The case is considered the NYPD's first positive case. She is assigned to the 102nd Precinct in Queens South and worked out of PS 306.



The agent was last at work on March 6.



Her husband previously tested positive on March 4, she started showing symptoms and has been home sick. She was tested at a hospital in Queens on Saturday afternoon.



The school building will be deep cleaned Sunday and officials expect it to be open Monday, pending Health Department confirmation.



12:20 p.m.

Corey Johnson calls for shutdown



NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson has joined the calls for NYC to shut down non-essential services.



He released a statement on Twitter that said in part:



"We are in a state of emergency and we must move quickly to mitigate the impact of coronavirus/COVID-19 on our city. All non-essential services must be closed, including bars and restaurants.



We should keep essentials like grocery stores, bodegas, pharmacies and banks open. And restaurants that can make deliveries should be able to stay open to provide delivery services for New Yorkers.



We must be bold -- but we must also be prepared."



11:25 a.m.

NYC Comptroller calls for city shutdown



City Comptroller Scott M. Stringer calls for city shutdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



Stringer said we need more aggressive social distancing and released the following statement:



"That is why today, out of an abundance of caution, I am calling for a city shutdown. Only essential services should remain open-not bars, restaurants, or movie theaters.



And I am again calling for New York City schools to be shut down. We cannot go on with business as usual. This is about all of us. This is about protecting our most vulnerable. Lives are at stake and there's no time to waste. We have to flatten the curve.



As Comptroller and as a public school parent, I am painfully aware of the consequences these actions will have: on families who depend on schools for critical services and on the livelihoods of New Yorkers. But the consequences of not acting will be even more devastating.



"We need flexible working arrangements for all workers, innovative food distribution plans, support for families with older relatives, child care for essential service workers, access to counseling, and resources for households without internet access. And we need to act now."



11:15 a.m.

Public masses in Diocese of Brooklyn canceled



Public masses in the Diocese of Brooklyn are canceled beginning Monday until further notice.



Funerals and weddings will be permitted but should be limited to family members only.



Confirmations should be celebrated with the Rite of Confirmation without Mass if need be, and in consultation with the Bishop scheduled to celebrate the Confirmation.



The faithful are urged to watch the celebration of the Eucharist on TV, as well.



11 a.m.

Queens official urges families to keep children home from school



Acting Borough President Sharon Lee stated the following regarding New York City public schools and the fast-developing situation with COVID-19:



"I strongly urge all Queens families, in no uncertain terms, to keep all children home away from school this week," said Borough President Lee.



10:40 a.m.

Nassau County schools close



Officials in Nassau County announced all K-12 public and private schools will be closed starting Monday for the next two weeks.



Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said the closures are part of the county's containment strategy.



School buildings can still be used by teachers for distance-based learning and distribution of meals.



Officials announced at least 90 positive cases in the county as of Sunday morning, but that number is expected to rise.



Curran also announced she has suspend eviction orders during the outbreak.



8:25 a.m.

Nike to close all stores in U.S.



Nike announced it will close all stores in the United States and in several other countries during the coronavirus pandemic.



"The well-being of our teammates and consumers is our top priority so we have decided to close our stores in multiple countries around the world including in the United States, Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand to limit the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). These closures will go into effect from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27. Customers can continue to shop on Nike.com and on our Nike apps," the company said in a statement.



Nike-owned stores in South Korea, Japan, most of China and in many other countries are currently open and will continue their normal operations.



8:10 a.m.

Broadway stars lend an ear



While Broadway is dark during the coronavirus pandemic, one star is turning social media to give the next generation a voice and a platform.



Laura Benanti posted on Twitter Friday that she knows this is a dark time. She asked for any students who had their high school musicals canceled due to the outbreak to post a video and tag her on Twitter, saying she would be their audience.



Her tweet soon went viral and she received hundreds of responses that have not only given those students a voice, but they have also spread joy and uplifted spirits across the country.



"Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda said he is also watching the videos.



7 a.m.

Soup kitchen modifies service



Masbia Soup Kitchen Network of Queens announced changes to its regular service.



While hours of operation will remain the same, clients who come for groceries will be allowed to take up to 14 days worth of food, instead of three to seven.



The daily hot dinner will no longer be served as a sit-in meal, it will be packaged to go.



MARCH 14, 2020



9:15 p.m. - Two members of New York State Assembly test positive for COVID-19



Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that two members of the New York State Assembly have tested positive for coronavirus. Charles Barron and Helene Weinstein were both diagnosed with COVID-19. Cuomo says that both members have not been in Albany since early March, for separate reasons.



Out of abundance of caution, the Capitol will be closed to visitors, effective Sunday.



5:20 p.m.

65-year-old dies in Rockland County, making it New York State's second COVID-19 death



A 65-year-old from Suffern has died after testing positive for COVID-19. Health officials confirm that the person had other significant health problems which were likely contributory to death.



4:22 p.m.

Amtrak to run on Saturday schedule on northeast corridor weekdays for next two weeks



Northeast Corridor will temporarily implement a revised "Saturday" schedule effective March 16 through March 29.



Frequent service will be available on Acela and Northeast Regional trains between Boston, New York, Washington, and Virginia.



Keystone Service: In coordination with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, starting Monday, March 16 Keystone Service will also be operating on its "Saturday" schedule on a daily basis, with no service to the Ardmore Station.



A full statement can be found on the Amtrak Media Center website.



2:15 p.m.

Orange County Health Department confirms three additional COVID-19 cases on Saturday



The Orange County Health Department was notified on Saturday that three additional Orange County residents have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).



As of Saturday, Orange County now has six positive COVID-19 cases.



2:05 p.m.

Macy's worker at Macy's Herald Square in New York City tests positive for COVID-19



The employee, according to Macy's, has not been in the store for the last two weeks and has not been in direct contact with colleagues or customers since experiencing symptoms.



All of our Macy's stores are operating with enhanced cleaning standards, including increased cleaning in heavily trafficked areas and hard surfaces which include entrances, customer service stations, escalators and elevators, restrooms and break rooms.



We encourage our colleagues to continue to follow the CDC recommended everyday preventative measures and will remain vigilant and partner with local and state officials.



2 p.m.

Archdiocese of New York cancels all Masses



The Archdiocese of New York announced Saturday that it is canceling all Masses beginning this weekend, March 14-15, 2020.



Churches will, however, remain open for private prayer.



Timothy Cardinal Dolan, Archbishop of New York, urged the faithful to remember in their prayers all those whose lives have been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.



"Let us pray for all who are sick, as well as doctors, nurses, caregivers, and all those working hard to combat the disease," he said "We should also remember those whose lives have been otherwise disrupted, especially anyone who has lost income from a loss of work during this difficult time."



1:30 p.m.

NYC cases up to 183



Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 29 new cases of coronavirus in New York City, including a member of the FDNY who works at a firehouse in Brooklyn, bringing the total to 183.



He also discussed the death of an 82-year-old woman who passed away Friday at Wyckoff Medical Center in Brooklyn, the state's first COVID-19 death, offering condolences to her family.



"We've known from the outset that these people are the most at risk in this pandemic, and today's news is a sad confirmation of that reality," he said. "We all have a part to play here. I ask every New Yorker to do their part and take the necessary precautionary measures to protect the people most at risk."



11 a.m.

Nassau County has 70 cases, plans drive-thru site



The number of people with the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Nassau County has increased to 70, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announced Saturday morning.



Jones Beach is being considered for the state's second drive-thru testing site and should be up and running by the end of next week.



People in Nassau who violate mandatory quarantine will be confined, Curran said, and health officials are visiting sick people to make sure they are abiding by the mandatory quarantine.



10:15 a.m.

New York has 1st coronavirus death



An 82-year-old woman has passed away at a New York City hospital, becoming the state's first COVID-19 related death.



Governor Andrew Cuomo said she arrived at the hospital on March 3 and suffered from emphysema.



"That's what we're going to see playing out now as a general rule," he said. People contracting coronavirus who had an underlying respiratory condition are in a "grave situation," he said.



He also announced 100 additional cases, bringing the state's total to 524, and said he believes thousands of New Yorkers and perhaps even tens of thousands already have the disease.



"It has already spread much more than you know," he said. "The infection rate will be massive."



6 a.m.

Apple shutting down most stores



Apple has announced it is closing almost all of its stores until at least March 27.



The company's stores in China will remain open, as will its online store.



CEO Tim Cook is encouraging employees to work from home if their job allows it, saying the closures are meant to minimize the risk of the coronavirus.



Cook said the company has donated $15 million to fight the virus.



MARCH 13, 2020



10 p.m.

NYPD stocks up on supplies



The nation's largest police department is stockpiling masks and gloves, dusting off old emergency plans and taking to social media to dispel rumors, such as one that New York City will essentially be locked down because of the coronavirus.



Spokesman Richard Esposito, pushing back against gripes from the city's largest police union, said Friday that the department has already given out 67,550 pairs of gloves and 26,440 masks to officers, along with disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer. About 500,000 additional masks are in storage, with more on the way, Esposito said.



The department issued revised guidance Friday on how officers should handle encounters with people showing signs of having the disease, known as COVID-19, including keeping a distance of six feet if possible and when to don a mask. The department is also hiring an additional 100 cleaners to enhance workplace cleanliness.



6:40 p.m.

One World Observatory closes



One World Observatory will temporarily suspend operations, effective Saturday, March 14th, in wake of COVID-19. The decision was made out of abundance of caution to employees, and there were no reported cases.



5:45 p.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announces new coronavirus cases in NYC.



Mayor Bill de Blasio announces 154 confirmed cases of coronavirus in NYC - 59 new cases since Thursday.



Borough Breakdown:

Manhattan 35

Brooklyn 24

Queens 26

Bronx 13

Staten Island 5



3:55 p.m.

Ulster County closing schools



Ulster County has announced that all its schools will be closed for 14 days beginning Monday amid the current COVID-19 outbreak.



"As a parent, I know this will impact families in our community and understand the sacrifice this will entail, but I am confident we are making the right decision," County Executive Pat Ryan said. "We are working closely with school officials and community leaders to develop plans at the school district-level to help alleviate the stresses and hardships this will place on our County's families. Based on what we currently know about the spread of COVID-19, we believe that acting decisively now will significantly reduce the impact on our community and help protect our most vulnerable neighbors."



3:45 p.m.

Top of the Rock announces closure



Top of the Rock announced Friday that it will close the observation deck starting on Saturday, March 14, in an effort to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.



The closure will be reevaluated on an ongoing basis.



3:30 p.m.

Trump declares national state of emergency



President Donald Trump announced Friday that he is declaring the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency, as Washington struggles with providing Americans with relief and officials race to slow the spread of the outbreak.



Speaking from the Rose Garden, Trump said, "I am officially declaring a national emergency."



He said the emergency would open up nearly $50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak.



Trump said he was also giving Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar emergency authorities to waive federal regulations and laws to give doctors and hospitals "flexibility" in treating patients.



1:30 p.m.

Governor Cuomo updates numbers



NY State has 421 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up 96.

NYC has 154 confirmed cases, up 59.

Westchester has 158 confirmed cases, up 10



New York State has the most confirmed coronavirus cases in the country, surpassing Washington state. Gov. Cuomo said coronavirus testing in NY state will "dramatically" increase to 6,000 tests per day.



The FDA order allows the state to utilize the 28 private labs authorized to do testing.



The governor also revealed one of his daughters was in precautionary quarantine for 14 days because she was contact with a person in a hot spot.



"That's everything to me. That's why I get up in the morning. How can I protect my daughter," Cuomo said. "I underwent fully the anxiety that people feel, but the facts do not justify the fear."



12:30 p.m.

New York City Success Academy Charter Schools closed until further notice



All 45 of New York City's Success Academy Charter Schools, serving over 18,000 kids across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx, will be closed until further notice.



Faculty will prep remote learning Monday through Wednesday, rolling it out to students Thursday.



12:20 p.m.

NY Public Library closing all branches



All New York Public Library locations will be closed to the public beginning on Saturday, March 14, through at least Tuesday, March 31.



Friday, March 13 will be the last day that patrons can pick up holds or borrow books until library locations reopen.

"We made this decision to support the overall health and wellness of our communities and for the safety of our patrons and staff," library president Anthony Marx said. "It was a difficult decision, as we care deeply about serving the public, but the responsible thing to do, and the best way to serve our patrons right now is to help minimize the spread of COVID-19. While we have been proud to stay open to serve the public amid storms and other emergencies, the best way we can serve our patrons now is to help contain the virus, especially as our patrons include many seniors and others at high risk."



11:20 a.m.

State of emergency declared in Nassau County



Nassau County officials have declared a state of emergency.



Thee number of coronavirus cases rose 48 with most located in Hempstead and North Hempstead.



A state of emergency was declated in Suffolk County on Thursday.



11:15 a.m.

Diocese of Brooklyn announces school closures



Also, all elementary Catholic academies and parish schools throughout the Diocese of Brooklyn, which includes Brooklyn and Queens, will close next week, Monday, March 16 to Friday, March 20.



"Monday will be used as a professional day for teachers to develop their distance learning plans. The Schools Office anticipates that beginning on Tuesday, students of the Diocese of Brooklyn Catholic schools and academies will have access to online learning. While we understand that not all families may have access to online learning, we have directed all academies to utilize alternative instructional processes," Superintendent of Schools Thomas Chadzutko, Ed. D. said in a statement.



10:30 a.m.

Boston Marathon postponed

The 2020 Boston Marathon postponed until Monday 9/14, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh has announced



10:15 a.m.

Masters golf tournament canceled



Augusta National announced on Friday that next month's Masters golf tournament is postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.



7:00 a.m.

Ridership declines on the NYC Subway



More people are riding bicycles. Fewer are taking the New York City subway amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.



The MTA has intensified sanitation, but many riders have still abandoned crowded mass transit to protect themselves.

Ridership on New York City subways has dropped more than 18%.



4:30 a.m.

All New Rochelle schools close, drive-thru testing station opens



Two major changes in new Rochelle on Friday: all ten schools shut down until March 25 and for the first time a drive-thru coronavirus testing station is opening in Glen Island Park.



New Rochelle residents quarantined in and around that one mile containment zone will be given priority and can get tested first by appointment only.



4:30 a.m.

More NYC schools close



Two schools on Staten Island are closed on Friday after a student tested positive for coronavirus: New Dorp High School and The Richard H. Hungerford School, a special needs school on the campus of the Michael J. Petrides Educational Complex.



Brooklyn College Academy, a public high school on Brooklyn College's campus, is also closed after a college student reported as positive.



Four Brooklyn Occupational Centers were also closed after a teacher self-reported as positive



MARCH 12, 2020



10:15 p.m.

Intrepid closing



The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum will close for two weeks starting Friday through March 27.



Officials say the decision was made out of an abundance of caution to protect the community from the spread of coronavirus.



There are currently no confirmed cases connected to the museum.



9:35 p.m.

American Museum of Natural closing



In a letter to members, the American Museum of Natural History announced it will temporarily close, starting Friday.



"This action is in keeping with our commitment to maintaining a healthy and safe environment, as well as with our responsibility to follow directives from the City, State, and Federal governments to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus," officials said.



9:25 p.m.

MoMA closing



MoMA announced today that it will close The Museum of Modern Art on 53rd Street, MoMA PS1 in Queens, and the MoMA Design Stores on 53rd Street and in Soho, effective immediately and through March 30.



MoMA said it will continue to monitor developments with COVID-19 and regularly reassess the closure.



Glenn D. Lowry, The David Rockefeller Director of The Museum of Modern Art, released the following statement:



"Nothing is more important to MoMA than the health and safety of our community. We take seriously our responsibility as a civic institution to serve the public good. With that in mind, as it is more and more challenging to predict the impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, we have decided to temporarily close MoMA."



8:15 p.m.

Disney World closing



Hours after Disneyland announced it would close to the public over coronavirus concerns, Walt Disney announced the closure of theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Paris Resort, beginning at the close of business on Sunday, March 15, through the end of the month.



Disney Cruise Line will suspend all new departures beginning Saturday, March 14, through the end of the month.



The hotels at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris will remain open until further notice. The retail and dining complexes, Disney Springs at Walt Disney World and Disney Village at Disneyland Paris, will remain open.



8:10 p.m.

Staten Island YMCA and Chelsea Piers closing



The South Shore YMCA on Staten Island announced it is closing after an adult member tested positive for coronavirus.



The branch will be closed for 48 hours while it undergoes a thorough cleaning and disinfection. The facility expects to reopen on Sunday, 3/15.



In response to the ongoing spread of COVID-19 in New York City and Connecticut, and on the advice of public officials who are strongly urging social-distancing, Chelsea Piers Management announced today that the three Chelsea Piers properties, Chelsea Piers New York (Manhattan), Chelsea Piers Connecticut (Stamford) and Chelsea Piers Fitness (Chelsea and Brooklyn) will temporarily close as of March 12th at midnight.



6 p.m.

Rumors of NYC mass transit shutting down are not true



Over the last several days, rumors have been circulating on social media and throughout the NYC area that the MTA is about to shut down or considering shutting down some or all of city's mass-transit train lines, but police say they are not true.



The rumors have included Metro North, the Long Island Rail Road and, of course, the subways.



MTA spokesman Tim Minton reiterated to ABC News that none of the lines is being shut down - as of now. And no shutdowns have occurred. Minton stressed the situation is dynamic and if a need develops to shut something down, that could happen.



A 2005 mass transit strike planning memo has been recirculated in recent days with a March 9, 2020 date as NYPD planners discuss a host of possible scenarios to deal with coronavirus.



5:50 p.m.

Tribeca Film Festival postponed



The Tribeca Film Festival scheduled for April 15-26 has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. A new date has not been set.



5:20 p.m.

More museums close



The Jewish Museum will close to the public starting Friday for a period of two weeks.



The Queens Museum will also close Friday for at least a week.



4:50 p.m.

First case in Dutchess County



Dutchess County officials have announced the first positive case of COVID-19 in the area.



Staff is monitoring the individual, who is under mandatory quarantine, and is performing contact tracing, identifying all the contacts the individual has had since exposure.



"Although there is a confirmed case in Dutchess County, and patient confidentiality prevents specific details about the individual case, the risk to our community remains low," County Executive Marcus Molinaro said.



4:30 p.m.

Disneyland closing



Disneyland announced it will close beginning the morning or March 14 through the end of the month.



Officials say there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, but the decision to close has been made in the best interest of guests and employees.



4:10 p.m.

State of Emergency in NYC



Mayor Bill de Blasio has declared a state of emergency in New York City and announced 95 positive cases of coronavirus in NYC, which is up by 42 cases since Wednesday.



Thee breakdown of cases consists of 25 people from Manhattan, 24 from Brooklyn, 17 people from Queens, 10 from the Bronx and 5 people from Staten Island.



There are 29 people in mandatory quarantine and 1,784 in voluntary quarantine.



"We are seeing intense increases in the number of cases. Expect major updates day to day ... forcing very very different decisions then we would have made typically," de Blasio said.



2:25 p.m.

NY Archdiocese closes schools



The Archdiocese of New York will close elementary schools effective Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20, with the possibility of a lengthier closure.



"Additionally, after consultation with the leadership of the Catholic Youth Organizations and the Catholic High School Athletic Associations, all activities and all sporting events and practices have been cancelled indefinitely," the archdiocese said in a statement.



2:10 p.m.

NY bans gatherings of more than 500 people, shutters Broadway



New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that the state is banning all gatherings larger than 500 people effective Friday at 5 p.m. and shuttering Broadway shows at 5 p.m. Thursday.



For venues that fit less than 500 people, 50% of that seated capacity is the new restriction.



The new rules do not apply to schools or hospitals.



2 p.m.

Yonkers: 6 test positive in city



There are 6 confirmed cases in Yonkers, officials said.



Schools are closed on Friday for teachers to prepare for e-learning and prolonged closures, should there be a need.



1:40 p.m

NHL suspends season



NHL is suspending the 2019-20 season beginning with tonight's games due to coronavirus outbreak



1:10 p.m.

Carnegie Hall cancels events



Carnegie Hall is cancelling all events through the end of the month.



1:00 p.m.

Metropolitan Museum of Art to close temporarily



Metropolitan Museum of Art announced today that it will close all three locations The Met Fifth Avenue, The Met Breuer, and The Met Cloisters - temporarily starting tomorrow, March 13, to support New York City's effort to contain the spread of COVID-19. The Museum will undertake a thorough cleaning and plans to announce next steps early next week.

12:05 p.m.

NCAA basketball tournaments cancelled



The Atlantic 10 is cancelling the rest of its conference tournament at Barclays Center in Downtown Brooklyn due to COVID-19 concerns.



Big East tournament started at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, but then canceled at halftime of the first game.



The Big Ten, SEC and other conferences announced also cancelled their men's college basketball tournaments.



12 p.m.

1st positive test for coronavirus in Orange County, NY



The Orange County Health Department was notified Thursday of the first positive test result of a resident for Coronavirus (COVID-19). The person is presently hospitalized and isolated.



10:00 a.m.

40 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nassau County



Nassau County Executive Laura Curran reported that 40 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the county.



Ten people have been hospitalized, she said. One is listed in critical condition.



7:45 a.m.

Mayor says new virus restrictions will be announced soon



New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday he will announce new restrictions on gatherings to halt the spread of the new coronavirus in the coming days but but he hopes to avoid closing all public events such as Broadway shows.



There are now 62 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in New York City, the mayor said.



When asked specifically asked about Broadway, subways and schools he said, "We have to make a lot of changes in our lives, but we cannot overdo. That's the balance we have to strike. We have to be careful not to destroy peoples livelihoods."



"We are going to have to introduce more and more restrictions, which we will be doing in NYC Thursday and Friday," de Blasio said. "I dont want to see Broadway go dark if we can avoid it. I want to see if we can strike some sort of balance."



6:30am

JetBlue passenger from NYC landed in Palm Beach with coronavirus



A passenger on a JetBlue flight to Palm Beach International Airport that originated in New York City has been positively diagnosed with the coronavirus.



Palm Beach Fire Rescue officials say the Palm Beach County Health Department spoke to all passengers on board. They say passengers who were near the patient were given instructions on monitoring their health.









4:00am

New Rochelle containment begins



The containment center in New Rochelle goes into effect Thursday. Nearby Tuckahoe School District has also decided to close for two weeks. Many businesses, schools and houses of worship have been ordered to close in New Rochelle.



MARCH 11, 2020



11:30 p.m.

New York Knicks told to self-quarantine



Players from teams the Utah Jazz have played within the past 10 days are being told to self-quarantine, sources told ESPN's Brian Windhorst. Those teams are the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons and the Toronto Raptors.



10:15 p.m.

St. Patrick's Day Parade postponed



Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the St. Patrick's Day Parade and Celebration Committee has agreed to postpone the 2020 St. Patrick's Day Parade, which draws approximately 250,000 marchers and 1 to 2 million spectators to Manhattan.



"Today I had several conversations with the organizers of the St. Patrick's Day Parade to determine whether the parade should move forward in light of the evolving coronavirus situation and increased case count in the New York City area," Governor Cuomo said. "Following those conversations, I recommended and the parade's leadership agreed to postpone this year's parade due to the high density and the large volume of marchers and spectators who attend. While I know the parade organizers did not make this decision lightly, public health experts agree that one of the most effective ways to contain the spread of the virus is to limit large gatherings and close contacts, and I applaud the parade's leadership for working cooperatively with us. While the risk to New Yorkers remains low and we want to avoid social and economic disruptions, we have an obligation to take action to contain the spread of this virus."



9:45 p.m.

Cuomo recommends postponing St. Patrick's Day Parade



Gov. Andrew Cuomo has recommended that the New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade be postponed due to coronavirus concerns.



As officials decide the fate of New York City's St. Patrick's Day Parade, the chairman of the parade board also said it's possible it could be postponed.



It is not clear when it would or could be rescheduled.









9:35 p.m.

NBA suspends season after player tests positive



The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19. The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight's game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. At that time, tonight's game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena.



The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight's schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.



9:30 p.m.

Tom Hanks announces he has coronavirus



Actor Tom Hanks has announced that he and his wife Rita Wilson both have coronavirus while they are filming in Australia.



5:35 p.m.

Employee of Broadway theaters tests positive



A part-time employee with both the Shubert and Nederlander organizations has tested positive for COVID-19.



The employee, who is under quarantine, worked at the Shubert's Booth Theater on Tuesday, March 3rd through Friday March 7th as an usher.



The employee also recently worked at the Nederlander's Brooks Atkinson Theater on the evening of February 25th and the matinee of March 1st, expediting lines outside the building.



Both theaters are being deep cleaned.



"This evening's performances of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf at the Booth, SIX at the Brooks Atkinson, and all other Broadway shows have determined they will continue as scheduled. Any ticketholder that prefers to attend a future performance of Virginia Woolf or SIX will be provided the opportunity for an exchange at the point of purchase," a spokesperson said.



4:35 p.m.

NCAA bans fans from March Madness games



The NCAA made the unprecedented decision Wednesday to hold the men's and women's basketball tournaments without fans due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.



NCAA President Emmert said only essential staff and limited family will be in attendance at championships, including basketball tournaments.



4:00 p.m.

Yonkers St. Patrick's Day Parade postponed



Yonkers St Patrick's Day Parade has been postponed from March 21st to September 19th, the halfway to St Patrick's day point.



Mass will be celebrated on September 19th before the parade.



"Our first commitment is to the safety of both our marchers and our spectators and we look forward to celebrating this great parade six months from now," officials said.



A parade dinner will be held on Saturday September 12th instead of this Saturday, March 14th.



3:30 p.m.

Ivy League cancels all spring sports



The Ivy League announced on Wednesday that it is canceling all spring athletics practice and competition through the remainder of the academic year amid further developments in the outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus.



<div><script src="//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><div class="shortcode-container"><blockquote class=twitter-tweet data-width=220><p lang=en dir=ltr>The Ivy League Presidents are announcing their unanimous decision to cancel all spring athletics practice and competition through the remainder of the academic year amid further developments in the outbreak of COVID-19. <br><br>📰 » <a href=https://t.co/LVTUxHsswo>https://t.co/LVTUxHsswo</a> <a href=https://t.co/VAL7IkBWaB>pic.twitter.com/VAL7IkBWaB</a></p>— The Ivy League (@IvyLeague) <a href=https://twitter.com/IvyLeague/status/1237815630511976450?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw>March 11, 2020</a></blockquote></div></div>



The decision hits the lacrosse programs particularly hard, with four schools ranked in the Top 20 and three in the Top 5 (No. 2 Cornell, No. 3 Princeton, No. 5 Yale, No. 16 Penn).



3:10 p.m.

Northwell Health Lab begins semi-automated testing for COVID-19



Northwell Health Labs, one of nation's largest health system-run diagnostic labs located on Long Island, on Wednesday announced the start of semi-automated COVID-19 testing at its 100,000-square-foot diagnostic facility.



The facility in Lake Success will now be able to process hundreds of tests daily, greatly increasing the health system's ability to screen symptomatic New Yorkers for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.



As a next step, the lab is seeking FDA approval to fully automate the process, which would give it the capability to process more than 1,000 tests daily.



3:00 p.m.

Brooklyn Nets to play Golden State without fans in arena following San Francisco order



The Golden State Warriorswill play Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets with no fans inside the Chase Center, the team announced Wednesday.



"Due to escalating concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, and in consultation with the City and County of San Francisco, tomorrow night's game vs. the Nets at Chase Center will be played without fans," the team tweeted. "Fans with tickets to this game will receive a refund in the amount paid."



2:30 p.m.

Cuomo says NYC's St. Patrick's Day parade might be cancelled



Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that health experts are recommending that New York City's venerable St. Patrick's Day parade be cancelled amid the coronavirus outbreak.



The governor told a news conference at the state Capitol that officials would likely make a decision later Wednesday. The parade, scheduled for Tuesday, would draw thousands to Manhattan at a time when officials are trying to reduce large gatherings.



"Why would you risk bringing thousands of people together knowing that this is virus that easily communicates?" Cuomo asked, explaining the thinking of those urging the event be canceled.



2:00 p.m.

New York cases hit 212, most in Westchester County



Attorney who practiced in Westchester, White Plains is among 39 who tested positive.



6 courtrooms in Westchester County have been closed for cleaning.



Employees and other individuals who had contact staying at home and health officials conducting outreach.



POSITIVE CASES IN NY

Westchester: 121 (13 new)

NYC: 48 (12 new)

Nassau: 28 (9 new)

Suffolk: 6 (5 new)

Rockland: 6

Saratoga: 2

Ulster: 1



2:00 p.m.

CUNY, SUNY moving all classes online



CUNY and SUNY starting March 19th will move to a distance learning model for the remainder of spring semester.



They will be releasing students to the best of their ability.



Some programs that must happen on site will continue if needed but otherwise they will be doing distance learning.



The campuses on March 19th will be closing for the rest of the semester.



If there is a hardship where you are in a dorm that will be taken into consideration.



2:00 p.m.

New York to contract private labs for testing



New York State will start contracting with private labs in the state to increase testing, Governor Cuomo said.



The state informed 28 labs today that they should start moving with testing.



The FDA still needs to sign off on the protocols of the testing, but getting these labs up and running will make a big difference.



There have been 5,000 tests in the U.S. to date.



11:10 a.m. Nassau County 6 new positive cases



Nassau County Executive Laura Curran reported that 25 people in the county have tested positive for coronavirus. That's six new cases since Tuesday. 20 of the positive cases are in the Town of Hempstead, 2 in the Town of North Hempstead, and 3 in the Town of Oyster Bay.



153 people are currently in mandatory quarantine and 79 people are in precautionary quarantine.



There are 10 tests for COVID-19 pending.



All Nassau County schools are preparing for e-learning. Anyone experiencing symptoms is urged to call their doctor first before heading into the office.



10:30 a.m.

Yonkers Raceway shut down after New Jersey COVID-19 fatality



The New Jersey man who became the state's first novel coronavirus death worked at Yonkers Raceway, which is now closed, health officials said.



Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said the person who died was a 69-year-old from Little Ferry who had underlying medical conditions, including diabetes and high blood pressure.

The man had no history of international travel but had had gone back and forth to New York state, where he worked as a horse trainer.



10:20 a.m.

Cuomo urges telecommuting, staggered hours to fight virus



New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday he will ask business owners to stagger their employees' work shifts or let them work from home to reduce potential coronavirus exposures.



"I'm going to ask them voluntarily to do telecommuting, two shifts, a morning shift and a late shift, and let people work from home voluntarily," Cuomo said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."



The announcement came the day after Cuomo declared a one-mile-radius "containment area" in a suburban community with more than 100 cases of the virus, COVID-19.

10 a.m.

Suffolk County six cases of coronavirus



There are six confirmed cases of coronavirus in Suffolk County. Two of the patients are connected to each other. 72 people remain in monitored precautionary isolation due to travel.



Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said that they are doing everything they can to prevent the spread of the virus.



7:00 a.m. Mayor de Blasio announces new cases



Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that 10 more people had tested positive for coronavirus for a total of 46 in the city.



9:30 a.m.

4 Chinese restaurants in Brooklyn shut down amid coronavirus fears

The businesses in Sunset Park now have posted signs in their windows saying they're closed until further notice.



They are East Harbor Seafood Palace, Bamboo Garden, Park Asia, and Affable Eatery.



MARCH 10, 2020



11:45 p.m.

John Jay College student tests positive

CUNY announced late Tuesday night that a student at John Jay College tested positive for coronavirus.



They said the student had not been back to campus since becoming symptomatic over the weekend.



Health officials said the infection posed no threat to the school community, but the school will be closed Wednesday out of an abundance of caution.

11 p.m.

Brooklyn restaurants close



Four Chinese restaurants in Sunset Park, Brooklyn have shut their doors amid the coronavirus outbreak.



East Harbor Seafood Palace, Bamboo Garden, Park Asia and Affable Eatery have posted signs in their windows saying they're closed until further notice -- as a precaution in the interest of public health.



Many Asian restaurants and businesses have suffered a steep decline in customers -- even before a single COVID-19 case was diagnosed in New York.



10 p.m.

White Plains cancels St. Patrick's Day Parade



The City of White Plains announced Saturday's St. Patrick's Day Parade will not go forward.



The committee will meet in the days ahead to discuss a future celebration.



Officials say the decision was not easy, but it came after discussions with medical experts, state, county, and public safety officials.



New York City's St. Patrick's Day Parade is still scheduled to go on as planned.



9:30 p.m.

Discounted Broadway shows



As the novel coronavirus continues to spread across the country, New Yorkers are seeing one perk: discounted Broadway shows.



The announcement on Tuesday is the first sign that Broadway is preparing for many open seats in the coming weeks.



Tickets for "To Kill a Mockingbird," "West Side Story," "The Lehman Trilogy," "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?," and "The Book of Mormon" will be $50 for all performances from March 12 through March 29.



Standard top prices for those shows usually run around $200, which is normal for Broadway.



8:30 p.m.

3 more cases of COVID-19 in Suffolk County



Suffolk County officials confirm three more patients have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Suffolk County to four.



The first patient, a Brookhaven resident, is a male in his early 20s who is currently in isolation at Stony Brook University Medical Center.



The second patient, a Southold Town resident, is a female in her early 20s who is under home isolation.



The third patient is a male in his 80s in isolation at St. Catherine's Hospital.



7:30 p.m.

MTA to increase station cleaning



The MTA announced it will start cleaning stations twice a day starting Wednesday.



Officials said they clean and disinfect stations every night, but starting Wednesday, they will disinfect stations twice a day -- both day and night.



The MTA said it is still operating buses and trains going through New Rochelle, but not in the confinement area.



5 p.m.

NYC events canceled and postponed



Due to the spread of coronavirus across New York City, the New York International Auto Show has been delayed and the NYC Half Marathon has been canceled.



The marathon, which was scheduled for March 15, and the accompanying Rising New York Road Runners youth event were canceled on Tuesday.

The auto show, which was originally scheduled for April, has been rescheduled to Aug. 28 to Sept. 6.



"We are taking this extraordinary step to help protect our attendees, exhibitors and all participants from the coronavirus," said Mark Schienberg, president of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association, the organization that owns and operates the New York Auto Show.



4:15 p.m.

Pace University suspends in-person classes



Starting March 11, Pace University is suspending in-person classes on all three campuses and moving all classes to remote learning through March 29.



Spring break for New York City and Pleasantville will continue as scheduled next week, with remote learning resuming after break.



3:30 p.m.

Barclays says trading floor worker tests positive for COVID-19



Barclays confirmed Tuesday that one of its New York Barclay trading floor employees has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.



"We can confirm that (a) member of our staff based in our New York trading operation has tested positive for COVID-19," a spokesperson said in a statement. "The health and safety of our staff, customers and clients is our top priority, and we are providing every support to the member of staff and their family."

(Note: This is not the New York Stock Exchange, but Barclays own trading floor.)



The patient has been under quarantine for a week, and the company has taken steps to contain any potential spread.



3 p.m.

Nassau County executive discusses public transportation protocol



NICE Bus has instituted new protocol regarding public health and is working to do all they can to protect the well-being of their riders and employees. NICE bus now has enhanced daily cleaning procedures, including disinfecting all stations and vehicles every 24 hours. Every vehicle, 285 buses and 100 paratransit vehicles, are being sanitized every night with a focus on high-touch areas.



High-touch areas include poles, handrails, seats, benches and grab bars on vehicles. The Rosa Parks Hempstead Transit Center and other NICE transit hubs are installing touchless hand sanitizers and cleaning surfaces multiple times a day.



Curran is also asking riders to take an extra step to prevent the spread of germs:

--Use hand sanitizer stations available at NICE transit hubs.

--Wash your hands with soap and water when available.

--Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

--Consider an elbow bump, wave or a smile when greeting people.

--Spread out - a cough or sneeze can spread germs far distances so try to not sit directly next to someone when possible.

--Cover your mouth when sneezing or coughing.

--If you feel sick, stay home.

--Call (don't visit) your health care provider if you think you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms include fever, shortness of breath and coughing.

12:00 p.m.

Cuomo orders a containment zone in New Rochelle



New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a containment area in New Rochelle in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus. 108 of 173 positive cases are from the Westchester County area. The governor said that Northwell Health Lab would have a satellite office to perform coronavirus testing within the containment area.



"It is a dramatic action, but it is the largest cluster of cases in the country," he said. "The numbers are going up unabated, and we do need a special public health strategy for New Rochelle."



New Rochelle is at the center of an outbreak of more 108 cases in Westchester County, out of 173 statewide as of Tuesday.



11:00 a.m. 2 Nassau County bus drivers test positive for coronavirus



Two school bus drivers that transport approximately 80 students on several routes have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said. Parents of the students who ride on those drivers' routes have been notified.



Nassau County Executive Laura Curran stressed that they are closing some schools out of an abundance of caution.



Currently, there are 19 people who have tested positive in Nassau County.



10:00 a.m.

United Nations suspends public visits, tours



Out of an abundance of caution and following the decision to reduce the number of staff present in the UN Secretariat, the United Nations is closing the complex to the general public and temporarily suspending all guided tours until further notice.



The action takes effect at 8:00 p.m., New York time.



7:00 a.m. 3 students in Rockland County test positive for coronavirus



The three students in Rockland County are among five that were tested and believed related to two adults currently afflicted with coronavirus.



The schools that the students attend will now be closed for two weeks.



6:00 a.m.

Nassau County offers tips to reduce spread of COVID-19

Executive Laura Curran sought to reassure Nassau County residents about the threat posed by coronavirus, saying that most people would be fine, but that residents had to look out for the well-being of senior citizens and others who might be vulnerable to the virus.



MARCH 9, 2020



9 p.m.

NYC schools cancel travel



NYC public schools announced that all DOE-sponsored international travel for students and staff is canceled for the rest of the school year. This includes study abroad and exchange programs.



The school system also announced that all school buildings will have a nurse by the end of the week and it will increase deep cleanings at all of its schools to two times per week.



6 p.m.

More schools announce modifications



New York Institute of Technology's Long Island and New York City campuses will be closed on Tuesday to allow for a deep cleaning of the complex.



NYU announced it will move to remote instruction started Wednesday. All classes should meet remotely at their regularly scheduled time.



5:40 p.m.

White Plains health care provider tests positive



Officials announced Monday evening that a health care provider who practices out of a Westmed office on Westchester Avenue tested positive for COVID-19.



It is likely that this provider's exposure is tied to the original case which occurred in New Rochelle. The Department of Health has indicated no additional testing or self-quarantine is needed for any providers, staff, or patients who had contact with this provider.



4:30 p.m.

FDNY EMS Member is first NYC first responder to test positive



FDNY says it has received confirmation that a member of the FDNY Emergency Medical Services, assigned to the Borough of Brooklyn, has tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19). This is the first confirmed case by one of New York City's medical first responders.



It has also resulted in the member who is infected, plus several of their EMS co-workers now being under a mandatory quarantine.



3:50 p.m

Half Marathons still a go



Mayor Bill de Blasio says upcoming half marathons in New York City are still on.



When asked about the Brooklyn Half, the mayor said:



"We are in conversation with them. We will make our best judgement shortly on that. Obviously, we want to give people guidance. At this point, I dont see a reason to cancel. that could change at any point, but at this point I dont see a reason to cancel."



3:20 p.m.

Wary New York subway riders carry on amid virus concerns



Government and transit officials have stressed that the virus can't easily be transmitted by casual contact, such as sharing a subway car with someone who is infected. But they also have urged people to walk or ride a bike to work, telecommute or stagger their work hours so they don't ride at peak times. The latter strategy was also used by the city during the 1918 influenza epidemic.



Subway trains remain full during rush hours, though Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials said at a briefing Monday that anecdotal evidence suggests they have been less crowded in recent days.



"We're urging employers to let people change the times that they're coming into work and change the times that they're leaving work so that we can stagger people and have less crowding," interim New York City Transit head Sarah Feinberg said Monday. "I can see that happening."

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said people who are ill should also stay off public transit if they can.



"When we're all packed like sardines at rush hour, you're really close to your fellow New Yorkers. We'd like people, if they're sick, not even to be in that situation," he said.



The MTA, which operates the city's subways and buses in addition to the Long Island Rail Road and MetroNorth suburban rail systems, has accelerated its cleaning operations to disinfect several hundred subway and rail stations and thousands of buses, subway and train cars.

3:05 p.m.

Rockland County sheriff bans jail visitations



Sheriff Louis Falco III, in consultation with the medical staff, has taken the preventive measure of temporarily suspending contact visitations at the Rockland County Correctional Facility, to safeguard both inmates and staff.



Clergy and attorneys needing access to inmates should contact 845-638-5601 to pre-arrange appointments for admittance. Clergy and attorneys visiting the facility will be screened by medical staff upon arrival.



Arrangements for such visits remain at the discretion of the sheriff based upon health-related circumstances. The Sheriff's Office is also exploring the ability to expand existing web based video visitation and will issue an update if such visitation becomes available.



3:00 p.m.

New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade is still on



New York City doesn't plan to call off its massive March 17th St. Patrick's Day parade on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday. But he said officials would watch the virus' spread, with "all options on the table. ... it'll be a day-to-day thing."



Ireland has canceled all St. Patrick's Day parades across the country in an attempt to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.



Prime Minister Leo Varadkar announced the cancellation and said "further advice about mass public gatherings will be issued in the next few days."



The annual March 17 parade in Dublin is one of Ireland's biggest tourist events, and typically draws half a million people onto the city's streets. Tens of thousands more flock to parades in Ireland's second-largest city, Cork, and smaller communities.



Ireland has 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.



1:30 P.M.

New York rolls out its own hand sanitizer



Governor Cuomo unveiled the state's own line of hand sanitizer, to be provided to government agencies, schools, prisons and transit workers. Sanitizer have been running short - or running out - in shops and online markets.



1:20 p.m.

Statement from the Port Authority on Executive Director Rick Cotton



"As Governor Cuomo announced today, Rick Cotton, Executive Director of the Port Authority has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Mr. Cotton is currently asymptomatic and has self-quarantined at his home while maintaining a full schedule. Any staff members who have had close contact with him in recent days are also working from home as they follow the guidelines and protocols put in place by the New York State Department of Health."

1:00 P.M.

Fordham suspends in-person classes at all New York campuses



Fordham University is suspending face-to-face instruction on all New York-area campuses.



Face-to-face classes are suspended for the remainder of Monday, March 9, and Tuesday, March 10. (Existing online instruction will continue uninterrupted.)



All residential students are encouraged to return home immediately.



Beginning with the start of classes on Wednesday, March 11, faculty will teach their classes online or electronically.



Over the coming days, the University will also curtail some on-campus operations and redirect specific personnel to work remotely rather than coming to campus.



11:30 A.M.

New Rochelle schools could be closed for weeks



Schools in the Westchester County coronavirus hotspot of New Rochelle could remain closed for weeks, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday.



The decision to close the schools, which could be made as soon as today, is based on CDC advise on how to address hot spots.



It comes just a day after New Rochelle Schools reiterated their plan to keep the schools open.



Confirmed and suspected cases of coronavirus have led to a small but growing number of universities and schools shutting their doors -- and Cuomo said more closures will come.



He announced Monday that any school where a student tests positive will be closed for at least 24 hours for assessment.



Some other school districts, including Scarsdale in Westchester County and Shoreham-Wading River on Long Island, have also closed for various lengths of time. So have some private schools and colleges.



11:30 A.M.

New cases on Long Island



There are six new cases reported in Nassau County, for a total of 17.

In Suffolk County, One patient is in isolation at the hospital. Condition is improving. He is at stony brook Southampton hospital. Suspected community spread. Bellone will not confirm where man is from.



35 individuals being monitored under voluntary home isolation. 22 students are in isolation at Stony Brook Southampton campus. They came from studying abroad. They will be in Isolation for 12 more days. Students were screened. None is symptomatic.



18 people have been tested throughout the county for coronavirus.



7:30 A.M.

Hofstra University cancels classes this week

In an abundance of caution, Hofstra University is canceling in-person classes, including law and medicine, for the upcoming week, beginning on Monday 3/9. A student contacted the Student Health and Counseling Center reporting flu-like symptoms, after attending a conference where an attendee has tested positive for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The student is being tested and is in isolation.



MARCH 8, 2020



9:30 P.M.

Columbia University suspends classes



Columbia University is suspending classes on Monday and Tuesday, that includes Barnard College. A member of the community has been quarantined as a result of exposure to the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the university said.



The decision to suspend classes does not mean that the University is shutting down. All non-classroom activities, including research, will continue in accordance with the new travel and events restrictions announced recently.



5:00 p.m.

Mayor de Blasio: Stay off the subway if you are sick



New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the city's public health apparatus "is already planning on the assumption that we will be at hundreds of cases over the next two or three weeks."

The Mayor stressed that people should take extra precautions if they are sick.



"If you are sick, you shouldn't be going to a public event. If you are sick, you shouldn't be going to work. If you are sick, you shouldn't be going on the subway," he said.



Mayor de Blasio said the city will offer loans and grants to small businesses that suffer a decrease in sales or difficulty retaining employees due to the outbreak.









2:30 p.m.

Wife of New Rochelle lawyer infected with COVID-19 speaks out



The wife of the 50-year-old New Rochelle lawyer connected to a cluster of coronavirus cases spoke out Sunday.



Adina Garbuz, who was also infected -- along with her two children and neighbor, as well as one of her husband's friends and members of that man's family -- released a statement on their family's situation, which you can read here.



The Westchester outbreak has been traced to a synagogue in New Rochelle where the congregation was asked to self-quarantine after the man in the community was hospitalized with the illness and is in critical condition.



201 tests in New York City have come back negative, according to Mayor de Blasio.

2:00 p.m.

Cuomo: Coronavirus caseload rises to 105 in New York state



Gov. Andrew Cuomo says 105 people have tested positive for coronavirus in New York state. That's up from 89 on Saturday, when Cuomo declared a state of emergency to clear the way for more testing, purchases of more supplies and hiring of more workers. The largest concentration of cases in New York is in suburban Westchester County just north of New York City. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city could have hundreds of cases over the next few weeks.



Gov. Cuomo criticized the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for not being ready for this type outbreak. He called on the CDC to allow private laboratories to do testing to greatly expand the number of tests that can be done.



"The more positives you identify, the more you can isolate people and stop the spread," Cuomo said.



Cuomo spoke Sunday at Northwell Health Imaging at the Center for Advanced Medicine in North New Hyde Park, which he called one of the most sophisticated testing labs in the country.



COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has flu-like symptoms ranging from mild to severe, including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The CDC advises those who are mildly ill with the virus to stay home and avoid public areas to avoid spreading it.



"There's more fear, more anxiety than the facts would justify," Cuomo said. "Most people have mild symptoms and don't get hospitalized."



The disease is more dangerous for vulnerable people such as the elderly, those with compromised immune systems and those with other medical frailties, he said.

MARCH 7, 2020

1:00 P.M.

Cuomo declares emergency as NY's coronavirus cases reach 89



Gov. Andrew Cuomo says that New York state's coronavirus caseload has risen over the past day from 44 to 89. That prompted him to declare a state of emergency on Saturday to bolster the medical response to the outbreak.



Cuomo says the largest concentration of cases is in Westchester County. The county in the New York City metropolitan area now has 70 cases.



The outbreak there has been traced to a synagogue in New Rochelle where the congregation was asked to self-quarantine earlier in the week after a person in its community was hospitalized with the illness.



No one has died from the new virus in the state.



There are 44 people in mandatory quarantine across the state, including 33 in Westchester, nine in NYC and one in Nassau County.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.



Prevention tips from the New York State Department of Health:



While there is currently no vaccine to prevent this virus, these simple steps can help stop the spread of this and other respiratory viruses:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.



