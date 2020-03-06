Coronavirus New York Update: EMS worker diagnosed with COVD-19, more schools announce closings as cases soar

The EMS worker, who is the first NYC emergency responder with a confirmed case. is quarantined along with several other co-workers.
Eight of the 142 patients statewide are being treated in hospitals and most cases are located in Westchester County. New York state has the biggest coronavirus caseload in the nation.
Among those testing positive for coronavirus is Rick Cotton, the executive director of the Port Authority, the bi-state agency that runs the NY-area airports and seaports, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.
A 7-year-old girl from the Bronx is also among the New York City cases. She attends Westchester Torah Academy, which has been closed since the New Rochelle case emerged. She is doing well and quarantined with her family, who have tested negative, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.
The mayor urged businesses to allow workers to telecommute or stagger hours to reduce crowding on the subway.
De Blasio said every public school in New York City will have a nurse in the building. He added that all public school international trips are canceled for the remainder of the school year.
MARCH 9, 2020
5:40 pm
New York Institute of Technology's Long Island and New York City campuses will be closed on Tuesday to allow for a deep cleaning of the complex.
4:30pm
FDNY EMS Member isf irst NYC first responder to test positive
FDNY says it has received confirmation that a member of the FDNY Emergency Medical Services, assigned to the Borough of Brooklyn, has tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19). This is the first confirmed case by one of New York City's medical first responders.
It has also resulted in the member who is infected, plus several of their EMS co-workers now being under a mandatory quarantine.
3:50 p.m
Half Marathons still a go
Mayor Bill de Blasio says upcoming half marathons in New York City are still on.
When asked about the Brooklyn Half, the mayor said:
"We are in conversation with them. We will make our best judgement shortly on that. Obviously, we want to give people guidance. At this point, I dont see a reason to cancel. that could change at any point, but at this point I dont see a reason to cancel."
3:20 p.m.
Wary New York subway riders carry on amid virus concerns
Government and transit officials have stressed that the virus can't easily be transmitted by casual contact, such as sharing a subway car with someone who is infected. But they also have urged people to walk or ride a bike to work, telecommute or stagger their work hours so they don't ride at peak times. The latter strategy was also used by the city during the 1918 influenza epidemic.
Subway trains remain full during rush hours, though Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials said at a briefing Monday that anecdotal evidence suggests they have been less crowded in recent days.
"We're urging employers to let people change the times that they're coming into work and change the times that they're leaving work so that we can stagger people and have less crowding," interim New York City Transit head Sarah Feinberg said Monday. "I can see that happening."
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said people who are ill should also stay off public transit if they can.
"When we're all packed like sardines at rush hour, you're really close to your fellow New Yorkers. We'd like people, if they're sick, not even to be in that situation," he said.
The MTA, which operates the city's subways and buses in addition to the Long Island Rail Road and MetroNorth suburban rail systems, has accelerated its cleaning operations to disinfect several hundred subway and rail stations and thousands of buses, subway and train cars.
3:05 p.m.
Rockland County sheriff bans jail visitations
Sheriff Louis Falco III, in consultation with the medical staff, has taken the preventive measure of temporarily suspending contact visitations at the Rockland County Correctional Facility, to safeguard both inmates and staff.
Clergy and attorneys needing access to inmates should contact 845-638-5601 to pre-arrange appointments for admittance. Clergy and attorneys visiting the facility will be screened by medical staff upon arrival.
Arrangements for such visits remain at the discretion of the sheriff based upon health-related circumstances. The Sheriff's Office is also exploring the ability to expand existing web based video visitation and will issue an update if such visitation becomes available.
3:00 p.m.
New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade is still on
New York City doesn't plan to call off its massive March 17th St. Patrick's Day parade on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday. But he said officials would watch the virus' spread, with "all options on the table. ... it'll be a day-to-day thing."
Ireland has canceled all St. Patrick's Day parades across the country in an attempt to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
Prime Minister Leo Varadkar announced the cancellation and said "further advice about mass public gatherings will be issued in the next few days."
The annual March 17 parade in Dublin is one of Ireland's biggest tourist events, and typically draws half a million people onto the city's streets. Tens of thousands more flock to parades in Ireland's second-largest city, Cork, and smaller communities.
Ireland has 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
1:30 P.M.
New York rolls out its own hand sanitizer
Governor Cuomo unveiled the state's own line of hand sanitizer, to be provided to government agencies, schools, prisons and transit workers. Sanitizer have been running short - or running out - in shops and online markets.
1:20 p.m.
Statement from the Port Authority on Executive Director Rick Cotton
"As Governor Cuomo announced today, Rick Cotton, Executive Director of the Port Authority has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Mr. Cotton is currently asymptomatic and has self-quarantined at his home while maintaining a full schedule. Any staff members who have had close contact with him in recent days are also working from home as they follow the guidelines and protocols put in place by the New York State Department of Health."
1:00 P.M.
Fordham suspends in-person classes at all New York campuses
Fordham University is suspending face-to-face instruction on all New York-area campuses.
Face-to-face classes are suspended for the remainder of Monday, March 9, and Tuesday, March 10. (Existing online instruction will continue uninterrupted.)
All residential students are encouraged to return home immediately.
Beginning with the start of classes on Wednesday, March 11, faculty will teach their classes online or electronically.
Over the coming days, the University will also curtail some on-campus operations and redirect specific personnel to work remotely rather than coming to campus.
11:30 A.M.
New Rochelle schools could be closed for weeks
Schools in the Westchester County coronavirus hotspot of New Rochelle could remain closed for weeks, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday.
The decision to close the schools, which could be made as soon as today, is based on CDC advise on how to address hot spots.
It comes just a day after New Rochelle Schools reiterated their plan to keep the schools open.
Confirmed and suspected cases of coronavirus have led to a small but growing number of universities and schools shutting their doors -- and Cuomo said more closures will come.
He announced Monday that any school where a student tests positive will be closed for at least 24 hours for assessment.
Some other school districts, including Scarsdale in Westchester County and Shoreham-Wading River on Long Island, have also closed for various lengths of time. So have some private schools and colleges.
11:30 A.M.
New cases on Long Island
There are six new cases reported in Nassau County, for a total of 17.
In Suffolk County, One patient is in isolation at the hospital. Condition is improving. He is at stony brook Southampton hospital. Suspected community spread. Bellone will not confirm where man is from.
35 individuals being monitored under voluntary home isolation. 22 students are in isolation at Stony Brook Southampton campus. They came from studying abroad. They will be in Isolation for 12 more days. Students were screened. None is symptomatic.
18 people have been tested throughout the county for coronavirus.
7:30 A.M.
Hofstra University cancels classes this week
In an abundance of caution, Hofstra University is canceling in-person classes, including law and medicine, for the upcoming week, beginning on Monday 3/9. A student contacted the Student Health and Counseling Center reporting flu-like symptoms, after attending a conference where an attendee has tested positive for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The student is being tested and is in isolation.
MARCH 8, 2020
9:30 P.M.
Columbia University suspends classes
Columbia University is suspending classes on Monday and Tuesday, that includes Barnard College. A member of the community has been quarantined as a result of exposure to the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the university said.
The decision to suspend classes does not mean that the University is shutting down. All non-classroom activities, including research, will continue in accordance with the new travel and events restrictions announced recently.
5:00 p.m.
Mayor de Blasio: Stay off the subway if you are sick
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the city's public health apparatus "is already planning on the assumption that we will be at hundreds of cases over the next two or three weeks."
The Mayor stressed that people should take extra precautions if they are sick.
"If you are sick, you shouldn't be going to a public event. If you are sick, you shouldn't be going to work. If you are sick, you shouldn't be going on the subway," he said.
Mayor de Blasio said the city will offer loans and grants to small businesses that suffer a decrease in sales or difficulty retaining employees due to the outbreak.
2:30 p.m.
Wife of New Rochelle lawyer infected with COVID-19 speaks out
The wife of the 50-year-old New Rochelle lawyer connected to a cluster of coronavirus cases spoke out Sunday.
Adina Garbuz, who was also infected -- along with her two children and neighbor, as well as one of her husband's friends and members of that man's family -- released a statement on their family's situation, which you can read here.
The Westchester outbreak has been traced to a synagogue in New Rochelle where the congregation was asked to self-quarantine after the man in the community was hospitalized with the illness and is in critical condition.
201 tests in New York City have come back negative, according to Mayor de Blasio.
2:00 p.m.
Cuomo: Coronavirus caseload rises to 105 in New York state
Gov. Andrew Cuomo says 105 people have tested positive for coronavirus in New York state. That's up from 89 on Saturday, when Cuomo declared a state of emergency to clear the way for more testing, purchases of more supplies and hiring of more workers. The largest concentration of cases in New York is in suburban Westchester County just north of New York City. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city could have hundreds of cases over the next few weeks.
Gov. Cuomo criticized the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for not being ready for this type outbreak. He called on the CDC to allow private laboratories to do testing to greatly expand the number of tests that can be done.
"The more positives you identify, the more you can isolate people and stop the spread," Cuomo said.
Cuomo spoke Sunday at Northwell Health Imaging at the Center for Advanced Medicine in North New Hyde Park, which he called one of the most sophisticated testing labs in the country.
COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has flu-like symptoms ranging from mild to severe, including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The CDC advises those who are mildly ill with the virus to stay home and avoid public areas to avoid spreading it.
"There's more fear, more anxiety than the facts would justify," Cuomo said. "Most people have mild symptoms and don't get hospitalized."
The disease is more dangerous for vulnerable people such as the elderly, those with compromised immune systems and those with other medical frailties, he said.
MARCH 7, 2020
1:00 P.M.
Cuomo declares emergency as NY's coronavirus cases reach 89
Gov. Andrew Cuomo says that New York state's coronavirus caseload has risen over the past day from 44 to 89. That prompted him to declare a state of emergency on Saturday to bolster the medical response to the outbreak.
Cuomo says the largest concentration of cases is in Westchester County. The county in the New York City metropolitan area now has 70 cases.
The outbreak there has been traced to a synagogue in New Rochelle where the congregation was asked to self-quarantine earlier in the week after a person in its community was hospitalized with the illness.
No one has died from the new virus in the state.
There are 44 people in mandatory quarantine across the state, including 33 in Westchester, nine in NYC and one in Nassau County.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Prevention tips from the New York State Department of Health:
While there is currently no vaccine to prevent this virus, these simple steps can help stop the spread of this and other respiratory viruses:
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Stay home when you are sick.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
