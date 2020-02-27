Coronavirus Update: Officials want more screenings at JFK, other NYC airports

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- There are now 60 cases of coronavirus in the U.S., with the latest confirmed case in Northern California.And while there are still no confirmed cases in New York, the governor and mayor say cases in this area are inevitable.One reason officials feel certain we will see cases in the Tri-State area is because of the number of international flights coming into this region daily.New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is calling for screenings of travelers to expand beyond flights from China, to other countries which have seen a surge in cases.Case in point: a New York City resident who flew into JFK International Airport Wednesday night from Italy.Maurizio Marchiori, from Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood, told Eyewitness News he sailed through customs without any kind of screening.Marchiori arrived from an area where towns are locked down with 300 coronavirus cases.He said officials told him it is up to him to monitor his own health and go to the hospital if he gets sick."I was surprised there wasn't any control, especially because we fly from Milan," he said. "It just stands to reason that anyone coming in needs to be screened, and if they have symptoms, they need to be quarantined. It's very straightforward at this point."Mayor de Blasio says New York City has 1,200 hospital beds that can be available immediately if needed.He also says the city has distributed 1.5 million masks to first responders and health care workers. 300,000 more are needed.New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says the state has set aside $40 million to combat COVID-19, but the mayor says more federal funding is needed.New York City officials also say they want to be able to confirm COVID-19 cases locally.As of right now, the mayor says, the validation step in the test can only be done at the federal level, by the Centers for Disease Control.New Yorkers can call the State hotline at 1-888-364-3065, where experts from the Department of Health can answer questions regarding the novel coronavirus.----------