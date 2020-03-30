coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: COVID-19 outbreak hits triple digits in NYC jails for inmates, officers

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The outbreak at New York City jails hit triple digits for both inmates and correction officers.

139 inmates and 114 correction officers have coronavirus as of Monday.

That represents the worst outbreak at any of the nation's largest jails.

City leaders released hundreds of inmates from New York City jails in the past week, to bring the current population down to about 4,800.

