Reopen NYC: Travelers to face coronavirus quarantine checkpoints at 'major entry points'

Mayor Bill de Blasio says the COVID-19 traveler registration checkpoints will be located at key entry points into New York City to ensure compliance with New York State quarantine requirements and further the containment of COVID-19.
Travelers who have visited those designated states or territories with high COVID-19 transmission rates are required to complete the New York State Department of Health traveler form and quarantine for a period of 14 days upon entering New York City.
The DOF Sheriff's Office, in coordination with other law enforcement agencies, will operate traveler registration checkpoints at major bridge and tunnel crossings into New York City.
The checkpoints begin immediately. The first checkpoint took place on Staten Island on Wednesday.
Education outreach and engagement by the city will begin at Penn Station on Thursday.
One out of five COVID-19 cases in New York can be traced back to travelers from out of state, and the mayor and governor say vigilance is key to keep New York's numbers low.
"New York City is holding the line against COVID-19, and New Yorkers have shown tremendous discipline," said Mayor Bill de Blasio. "We're not going to let our hard work slip away and will continue to do everything we can to keep New Yorkers safe and healthy."
Non-essential workers subject to the State's travel quarantine must:
Stay at their residence or in a hotel room, leaving only for essential medical appointments or treatment or to obtain food and other essential goods when the delivery of food or other essential goods to their residence or hotel is not feasible;
Not invite or allow guests, other than caregivers, into their quarantined residence or hotel room; and
Self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and seek appropriate medical advice or testing if COVID-19 symptoms arise.
Essential workers subject to the State's quarantine must:
Self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and self-quarantine and seek medical advice or testing if they show symptoms of COVID-19; and
Limit their activities involving contact with other persons for fourteen (14) days to the purposes that exempted them from the self-quarantine requirement to the extent possible.
If staying longer than 36 hours in New York state, seek diagnostic testing for COVID-19 as soon as possible upon arrival (within 24 hours).
Failure to quarantine is a violation of State law, and individuals who fail to quarantine are subject to a $10,000 fine. Individuals who refuse to fill out the New York State Department of Health travel form are subject to a $2,000 fine.
The travel advisory list as of August 5, 2020 includes:
Alaska
Alabama
Arkansas
Arizona
California
Florida
Georgia
Iowa
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maryland
Minnesota
Missouri
Mississippi
Montana
North Carolina
North Dakota
Nebraska
New Mexico
Nevada
Ohio
Oklahoma
Puerto Rico
Rhode Island
South Carolina
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Virginia
Washington
Wisconsin
