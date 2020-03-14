Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Taco Bell preparing to possibly close dining rooms, offer only drive-thru and delivery

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Taco Bell's CEO announced Friday that the fast-food chain is prepared to close all dining rooms and only offer drive-thru and delivery to help prevent the virus from spreading.

Taco Bell CEO Mark King made the announcement in a statement on the company's website.

"As regions of the U.S. begin to mandate public closures and self-quarantine, we are equipping our restaurants to serve our guests via drive-thru and delivery only, where necessary," the statement said in part.

In the statement, King also said they are amending their sick policy for employees at company-owned restaurants in the U.S.

"We aim to be the safest place to eat and the safest place to work," King said in the statement.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstaco belloutbreakcoronavirusvirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Trump declares emergency, world steps up fight against virus
Coronavirus map: Here's where COVID-19 has spread in the US
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus: NY bans big gatherings, museums close
COVID-19: Mayor de Blasio doubles down on keeping NYC schools open
Coronavirus Update: NYC schools won't close; state has most cases in nation
75% of US nursing homes cited, not preventing spread of disease
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Update: NYC schools won't close; state has most cases in nation
COVID-19: Mayor de Blasio doubles down on keeping NYC schools open
Trump declares emergency, world steps up fight against virus
NJ has 50 cases of coronavirus, Murphy working with schools
Stocking up for coronavirus: What you need, don't need
Coronavirus: How the NYPD is making sure officers are safe
Drive-thru coronavirus testing center opens in New Rochelle
Show More
75% of US nursing homes cited, not preventing spread of disease
Coronavirus: Are your hands clean? A black light experiment
Cioronavirus: NJ hospital launching rapid-response test for COVID-19
Schools and universities closed due to the coronavirus pandemic
Nassau County declares state of emergency as COVID-19 cases rise
More TOP STORIES News