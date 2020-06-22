Coronavirus Updates: 10 new New York deaths, less than 1% test positive

"The COVID-19 pandemic isn't over, and as we reopen New York safely and incrementally, the state government will continue to provide timely information so that New Yorkers can make educated decisions for themselves and their families," Governor Cuomo said.
In New Jersey, casinos and indoor dining may resume at 25% capacity on July 2, Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted on Monday.
NEW YORK STATE
New York City enters Phase Two of reopening on Monday, June 22, and the Mid-Hudson region remains on track to enter Phase Three on Tuesday, June 23, Gov. Cuomo said.
NEW YORK CITY
Mayor Bill de Blasio said he was excited to see New York City enter Phase 2 on Monday. "This is where most of our economy is," the mayor said.
Offices, in-store retail, outdoor dining, hair salons and barbershops, real estate, vehicle sales, leases, and rentals, commercial building management, and etail rental, repair and cleaning all resumed Monday.
Also, subway ridership is up 29%, bus ridership is up 22%, Staten Island Ferry ridership is up 31%, and bridge traffic into Manhattan is up more than 20%.
Playgrounds also reopened as Phase 2 began on Monday, though team sports are still not permitted in parks during this phase.
Hospitalizations, ICU patients and percentage of people testing positive (2%) remained below their required thresholds.
NEW JERSEY
New Jersey casinos and indoor dining may resume at 25% capacity on July 2, Gov. Phil Murphy said on Monday.
Environmental officials in New Jersey have announced that camping will be allowed as of Monday in a dozen state parks, forests and recreation areas amid social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines.
Camping will be limited to tent-style camping while all other forms of overnight use including cabins, shelters, group cabins, wilderness campsites, primitive campsites, and group campsites will remain closed.
The 12 areas opening Monday are High Point State Park, Jenny Jump State Forest, Stokes State Forest and Worthington State Forest in the northern region; Allaire State Park, Cheesequake State Park and Spruce Run Recreation Area in the central region; and Bass River State Forest, Belleplain State Forest, Brendan Byrne State Forest, Parvin State Park and Wharton State Forest in the southern region.
LONG ISLAND
Long Island is on track to enter Phase 3 on Wednesday.
In Nassau County, pools and spray parks will be allowed to reopen July 3. The pools will be open to residents only -- similar to rules imposed at beaches. Social distancing rules will also still apply.
EARLY COVID-19 TESTS LIKELY CONTAMINATED
There's new and potentially disturbing information concerning early coronavirus testing procedures, as some of the tests conducted by the CDC were likely contaminated, according to an investigation.
The possible contamination was likely what delayed the CDC's distribution of the tests during the height of the pandemic.
CARDIAC ARRESTS AND COVID-19
The coronavirus pandemic is being linked to a dramatic rise in cardiac arrests in New York City.
EMS says that between March 1 and April 25, it received 4,000 cardiac arrest calls -- that's two times more than the previous year.
The FDNY says the 3,600 deaths that resulted indicate that COVID-19 directly or indirectly has played a role.
YANKEES AND METS SPRING TRAINING
The Yankees and Mets will move their spring training camps for the upcoming Major League Baseball season from Florida to New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.
Cuomo said he spoke with Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner and President Randy Levine and Mets Chief Operating Officer Jeff Wilpon who informed him of the plan.
After being cooped up for so long, everyone is ready to travel again - but with so much uncertainty about the pandemic, it shouldn't come as a surprise that more people are buying travel insurance. Trip insurance is up 45 percent and 7 On Your Side has tips and what you need to know.
