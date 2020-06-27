Coronavirus

Coronavirus Updates: 13 new New York deaths, less than 1% test positive

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday New York showed a continued, steady decline in hospitalization and death rates.

The state reported 13 new deaths, hospitalizations continued to fall to 908 statewide and less than one Percent of Friday's COVID-19 tests were positive.


While New York has reportedly the lowest infection rate in the U.S., other areas of the country are witnessing an alarming number of new coronavirus cases.

The spread has broken records in 12 states, as beaches in Miami are closing again and bars are shutting its doors in Florida and Texas.

In New York City, pet owners can once again see their dogs enjoy a run in the park, while recreational sports will also resume on July 6 for Phase 3.

NEW YORK STATE

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday New York showed a continued, steady decline in hospitalization and death rates.

The state reported 13 new deaths.

Of the 73,262 tests conducted in New York State Friday, .96% were positive, while hospitalizations continued to fall to 908 statewide.

"While this is good news, New Yorkers cannot become complacent - we must continue to remain vigilant and smart in the fight against COVID-19. Wear a mask, socially distance - be New York Tough," Cuomo said.

Malls, movie theaters and gyms have not been cleared to reopen. Cuomo says the state is looking at whether some type of filtration system might exist which could eliminate the virus in such facilities. No such system has yet been found.

NEW JERSEY
In New Jersey, Governor Murphy announced that the state has "every expectation that our kids will return to their schools come September." He said the state's plan for reopening schools for the 2020-2021 school year comes with one overarching requirement: that our public schools will open in some capacity with the health of students, their families, and educators being the TOP PRIORITY.
EMBED More News Videos

Diana Rocco with the latest from state leaders attempting to safely bring kid back into classrooms



NEW YORK CITY
Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the city is on track for Phase 3 to begin on July 6.

Restaurants will reopen for indoor dining in Phase 3 at 50% capacity. Personal care services like nail salons, massage, spas, tanning, tattoo and piercing, and waxing. Some 50,000 workers are expected to return to work in the city in Phase 3.

LONG ISLAND
Nassau County is reviewing options with key stakeholders for a "safe reopening of schools in September," Executive Laura Curran said. She said ultimately, the decision to open will come from the state, but she wants the county to be prepared. The number of daily new cases of coronavirus being reported in Nassau County has dropped below 1%.


Curran says the numbers have continued to drop since reopening began one month ago. She encouraged people to continue to wear face coverings and practice social distancing to mitigate the risks of COVID, just as wearing a seat belt protects people if there is an accident.

CONNECTICUT
Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday that Connecticut will plan for a full-time, in-school education framework in the fall, as long as public health data continues to support the model.
While Connecticut has determined reopening schools for in-person instruction can be achieved based upon the state's successful COVID-19 containment efforts, this model will be supported with more intensive mitigation strategies and specific monitoring, containment, and class cancellation plans.

COVID INCREASES ACROSS THE SOUTH
Texas and Florida clamped down on bars again Friday in the biggest retreat yet amid a surge across the South and West that sent the number of confirmed new coronavirus infections per day in the U.S. to an all-time high of 40,000.

At a White House coronavirus task force news conference, the first in 2 months, Dr. Deborah L. Birx said the rising rates across the south were a significant concern. Dr. Anthony Fauci also pleaded with Americans to continue to practice social distancing and following other guidelines for their safety and the safety of others.

EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses the coronavirus pandemic on Friday, June 26.



Vice President Mike Pence said he and Dr. Birx will visit hot spots next week. He noted that coronavirus cases are climbing rapidly among young adults in a number of states where bars, stores and restaurants have reopened - a disturbing generational shift that not only puts them in greater peril than many realize but poses an even bigger danger to older people who cross their paths.

Pence added, "We slowed the spread, we flatted the curve, we saved lives."

WATCH EYEWITNESS TO A PANDEMIC
EMBED More News Videos

The sense of doom grew, especially after March 1, when the first confirmed case arrived in Manhattan. Soon, there was a hotspot in New Rochelle, and small curfews and containment zones across the area offered a hint of a frightening future we still thought we could avoid.



