Coronavirus Updates: 15 new New York deaths, less than 1% test positive

He confirmed 664 additional coronavirus cases in New York state, bringing the statewide total to 387,936.
"The COVID-19 pandemic isn't over, and as we reopen New York safely and incrementally, the state government will continue to provide timely information so that New Yorkers can make educated decisions for themselves and their families," Governor Cuomo said.
In New Jersey, people are allowed to visit guests at nursing homes and assisted living facilities, although all visits must take place outside.
NEW YORK STATE
New York City will enter Phase Two of reopening on Monday, June 22, and the Mid-Hudson region remains on track to enter Phase Three on Tuesday, June 23, Gov. Cuomo said.
NEW YORK CITY
Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday that he's comfortable with the city entering Phase 2 of reopening Monday, as all three of the city's indicators remained well below their allowed thresholds.
Outdoor dining will be permitted during Phase 2, though restaurants are expected to maintain social distancing and will need to self certify to apply to reopen. A certification link is now posted on NYC.gov.
Playgrounds will reopen as Phase 2 begins Monday, though team sports will still not be permitted in parks during this phase.
NEW JERSEY
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced Saturday that there were 446 new positive COVID-19 test results in the state on Friday for a statewide total of 168,834. Murphy said 25 additional deaths raised the toll to 12,857.
CONNECTICUT
Connecticut entered Phase 2 of reopening on Wednesday, meaning many new types of businesses -- including movie theaters, nail salons and gyms -- are once again opening their doors.
Indoor dining is also allowed, with capacity restrictions at 50% and a ban on self-service buffet stations.
Phase 2 includes the following sectors:
--Amusement parks
--Hotels
--Indoor dining
--Indoor museums, zoos, and aquariums
--Indoor recreation (e.g. bowling, movie theaters, etc.)
--Libraries
--Outdoor events
--Personal services (nail salons, tattoo parlors, etc.)
--Sports and fitness facilities (gyms, fitness centers, pools, etc.)That means the opening of hotels and indoor recreation, including movie theaters, nail salons and gyms.
LONG ISLAND
Long Island is on track to enter Phase 3 on Wednesday.
In Nassau County, pools and spray parks will be allowed to reopen July 3. The pools will be open to residents only -- similar to rules imposed at beaches. Social distancing rules will also still apply.
Officials in Suffolk County say they are finding more and more PPE littered on the street. Legislators unanimously approved a bill that makes littering PPE a $250 fine.
EARLY COVID-19 TESTS LIKELY CONTAMINATED
There's new and potentially disturbing information concerning early coronavirus testing procedures, as some of the tests conducted by the CDC were likely contaminated, according to an investigation.
The possible contamination was likely what delayed the CDC's distribution of the tests during the height of the pandemic.
CARDIAC ARRESTS AND COVID-19
The coronavirus pandemic is being linked to a dramatic rise in cardiac arrests in New York City.
EMS says that between March 1 and April 25, it received 4,000 cardiac arrest calls -- that's two times more than the previous year.
The FDNY says the 3,600 deaths that resulted indicate that COVID-19 directly or indirectly has played a role.
YANKEES AND METS SPRING TRAINING
The Yankees and Mets will move their spring training camps for the upcoming Major League Baseball season from Florida to New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.
Cuomo said he spoke with Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner and President Randy Levine and Mets Chief Operating Officer Jeff Wilpon who informed him of the plan.
While most of people have been riding out the pandemic from the comfort of our own homes, some people in Queens haven't been so lucky. They've been forced out of their homes for months due to a situation that was out of their control. "They forgot about us and we're still here," Teri Cleveland said.
