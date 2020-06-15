Coronavirus Updates: More regions set to enter Phase 3 in New York

The transmission rate on Sunday was at 1.3% for New York City, .09% on Long Island, and 1.0% in Westchester County.
"I never saw a curve, I saw a mountain," Cuomo said. "But we did it. Our accomplishments will go down in the history books."
Five regions on Monday entered Phase 3, which has now been modified to allow gatherings of up to 25 people. Western New York will enter Phase 3 on Tuesday and the Capital Region on Wednesday. Long Island and the Mid-Hudson region remain in Phase 2, while New York City remains in Phase 1.
NEW JERSEY
New Jersey is taking big steps forward as the state moved into Stage 2 reopening Monday. It allows outdoor dining and some indoor retail for the first time in weeks, and the state has issued 646 liquor licenses to help businesses serve alcohol outdoors.
"Outdoor environments are safer than indoor environments," Governor Phil Murphy said.
Organized sports may resume on June 22, with sports are being categorized as low, medium, or high risk. Competitions will resume in July, with the date depending on the assigned risk level.
6/22:
⛳Low-risk sports may resume competitions
⚽Medium-risk & high-risk sports may resume non-contact drills & practices
We anticipate resuming:
⚽Competition for medium-risk sports on 7/6
🏈Full practices & competitions for high-risk sports on 7/20
On Sunday, there were 274 new positive COVID-19 test results for a statewide total of 167,103. Murphy said 52 additional deaths raised the toll to 12,676.
SOCIAL DISTANCING REMINDER
Hundreds of people assembled in close proximity in Manhattan Friday night in the East Village, disregarding social distancing guidelines and not wearing face coverings - and drawing a social-media rebuke from the governor.
The gathering happened along a stretch of St. Mark's Place between Avenue A and First Avenue in the East Village.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo reacted to the incident via Twitter.
POTENTIAL LARGE SPREAD IN US
Federal health officials are sounding the alarms about a potential large spread of the coronavirus as the CDC is predicting that as many as 25,000 Americans could die between now and July 4.
This coming as a new ABC News analysis finds that the number of daily deaths from the coronavirus is increasing in 13 states. The nation's leading infectious disease official continues to stress a cause and effect approach.
NEW TECHNOLOGY IN KILLING COVID-19 ON SUBWAY
New York City Transit officials demonstrated the ultraviolet technology it is using to kill COVID-19 in a pilot program to disinfect entire trains. The pilot is initially focused on identifying ways to eradicate COVID-19 in rolling stock, including car classes R188, R62, R46, R68, and R160 at Corona, Coney Island, Jamaica and Pelham Maintenance Shops.
CDC GUIDELINES FOR MASS GATHERINGS
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, faced with the reality of much of the country's reopening, released guidelines for events and gatherings like weddings, concerts, festivals, parades and conferences.
Tens of thousands of people living with special needs inside small group homes in New York who haven't been able to see their loved ones believe they're the forgotten ones during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, a group of lawmakers are taking action.
