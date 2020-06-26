Coronavirus Updates: 50,000 workers expected to return in NYC's Phase 3

In New Jersey, Governor Murphy said that he would be joined by the Department of Education on Friday to reveal the state's plan for reopening schools for the 2020-2021 school year.
CONNECTICUT
Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday that Connecticut will plan for a full-time, in-school education framework in the fall, as long as public health data continues to support the model.
While Connecticut has determined reopening schools for in-person instruction can be achieved based upon the state's successful COVID-19 containment efforts, this model will be supported with more intensive mitigation strategies and specific monitoring, containment, and class cancellation plans.
NEW YORK CITY
Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the city is on track for Phase 3 to begin on July 6.
Restaurants will reopen for indoor dining in Phase 3 at 50% capacity. Personal care services like nail salons, massage, spas, tanning, tattoo and piercing, and waxing. Some 50,000 workers are expected to return to work in the city in Phase 3.
NEW YORK STATE
The Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley, Finger Lakes and North Country are poised to move to Phase 4 on Friday, which would allow an easing of restrictions on higher education and "low-risk" arts and entertainment.
Malls, movie theaters and gyms will not be cleared to reopen. The businesses had been hoping Gov. Andrew Cuomo would allow them to open their doors after a three-month shutdown bought on by the pandemic. But the decision, first reported by the Times-Union of Albany, leaves business owners uncertain of when they will be able to welcome back customers. A spokesman for Cuomo on Wednesday cited recent surges in states that have allowed a wide range of businesses to reopen.
NEW JERSEY
In New Jersey, Governor Murphy said that he would be joined by the Department of Education on Friday to reveal the state's plan for reopening schools for the 2020-2021 school year.
The state recieved 33,000 initial unemployment claims this past week and sent out just shy of $1 billion in benefits. For the duration of this pandemic, the department has received nearly 1.3 million total claims, and paid $8.2 billion in benefits.
Murphy said 406 people tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday for a total of 170,196 in New Jersey. An additional 26 deaths bring the state toll to 13,018. The state also added 1,854 probable deaths to the total number.
LONG ISLAND
Long Island is entering Phase 3 on Wednesday, pening nail salons, spas, massage parlors, spa services and tanning salons. Restaurants can allow diners indoors as well starting Wednesday.
Long Beach has decided to welcome back non-residents on a trial basis. The city says it will start selling daily beach passes to outsiders starting Saturday. There will be a limited number of the non-resident passes, based on temporary capacity limits.
COVID SPIKES IN YOUNG ADULTS
Coronavirus cases are climbing rapidly among young adults in a number of states where bars, stores and restaurants have reopened - a disturbing generational shift that not only puts them in greater peril than many realize but poses an even bigger danger to older people who cross their paths.
