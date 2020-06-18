Coronavirus Updates: COVID-19 deaths reach all-time low in New York

"There are going to be real life and death consequences to this," Cuomo said. "They have increased their projections to show that almost 90,000 more people are going to die by August."
The total deaths projected for the United States is 149,000.
NEW YORK STATE
New York state has recorded the lowest number of deaths -- 17 -- since pandemic began, with 15 fatalities in hospitals and two in nursing homes.
Cuomo said that out of 60,000 new tests in New York, less than 1% of people tested positive.
Cuomo announced that New York City would enter Phase 2 of reopening on Monday, June 22, with the Mid-Hudson region to follow Tuesday and Long Island on Wednesday. All other regions in the state are in Phase 3.
The New York State DMV announced that offices will return for regions in Phase 3 but will now be reservation only.
NEW YORK CITY
Mayor Bill de Blasio tested negative for the coronavirus, getting the test after he felt under the weather earlier this week. The mayor said five new community testing sites would be opening up across the city, and 10 testing vans will also be up and running this summer.
City residents can call 844-NYC-4NYC if they need a test or have tested positive and need assistance.
The city remained well below the required thresholds for hospitalizations, ICU patients, and percentage of people testing positive.
NEW JERSEY
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said at New Jersey Higher Education released guidance for colleges and universities, laying out the framework for the preparations for the upcoming summer sessions and the Fall 2020 semester. Higher education clinical, labs, and hands on training centers will reopen on July 1.
The state's infection rate stands at .07%.
On Tuesday, there were 330 new positive COVID-19 test results for a statewide total of 167,703. Murphy said 47 additional deaths raised the toll to 12,769.
The state also released the guidelines for self-care businesses like hair and nail salons to reopen next Monday.
CONNECTICUT
Connecticut entered Phase 2 of reopening on Wednesday, meaning many new types of businesses -- including movie theaters, nail salons and gyms -- are once again opening their doors.
Indoor dining is also allowed, with capacity restrictions at 50% and a ban on self-service buffet stations.
Phase 2 includes the following sectors:
--Amusement parks
--Hotels
--Indoor dining
--Indoor museums, zoos, and aquariums
--Indoor recreation (e.g. bowling, movie theaters, etc.)
--Libraries
--Outdoor events
--Personal services (nail salons, tattoo parlors, etc.)
--Sports and fitness facilities (gyms, fitness centers, pools, etc.)That means the opening of hotels and indoor recreation, including movie theaters, nail salons and gyms.
LONG ISLAND
In Nassau County, pools and spray parks will be allowed to reopen July 3. The pools will be open to residents only -- similar to rules imposed at beaches. Social distancing rules will also still apply.
US OPEN
The U.S. Open will be held in Queens, without fans, from August 31 to September 13. The USTA will take extraordinary precautions to protect players and staff, including robust testing, additional cleaning, extra locker room space, and dedicated housing & transportation.
