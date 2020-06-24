Coronavirus Updates: Phase 3 for Long Island, NYC may layoff 22,000 workers

Long Island entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, one day after the Mid-Hudson region.
Sources tell Eyewitness News that Mayor Bill de Blasio will announce Wednesday that all New York City beaches will be reopening on July 1. He also announced that due to the loss of tourism an commerce, the city needed to make another billion dollars in cuts.
In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy has announced that amusement and water parks can reopen at 50% capacity on July 2 with social distancing and mask requirements.
BASEBALL IS BACK
Baseball will be back the last weekend of July and the players association has informed the league office that teams will report to camp on July 1 after both sides agreed to health and safety protocols.
NEW YORK STATE
Cuomo reported 27 new deaths in New York Tuesday, up from 10 the previous day. The death toll now stands at 24,766, with 597 additional cases increasing the state total to 389,085. Of the 48,709 tests conducted in New York State Monday, 1.2% were positive, which also represents a slight increase.
The governor said New York State is one of only three states that are on track to contain the COVID-19, according to a study by Covid Act Now.
The Mid-Hudson region entered Phase 3 of its reopening Tuesday, joining much of the state in further emerging from the coronavirus pandemic. For those who live in Dutchess, Orange, Ulster, Sullivan, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties, Phase 3 means for the first time in three months, residents can dine inside a restaurant or visit a nail salon or spa.
As for primary day, in-person voting is still happening. But in many upstate counties the number of polling locations has been reduced. Democrats, Republicans and other parties are selecting candidates for congress, president, the state legislature and other offices.
Polls opened statewide at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m., but the results of some contests might not be known for some time because absentee ballots won't be counted for at least a week.
NEW YORK CITY
Mayor Bill de Blasio delivered some dire news to New Yorkers on Wednesday. He said that the city is now facing a $9 billion projected loss of revenue in the city due to the loss of tourism and commerce.
So far, the city has made $2 billion in cuts to agencies to help save money. Mayor de Blasio said the city needs to make another billion in cuts to meet their budget of $87 billion. He will be working with the city council and the labor movement. He said that the city is prepared to layoff and furlough 22,000 city workers as a last resort.
"We are running out of options here," Mayor Bill de Blasio said of the budget shortfall.
He added that it has become clear that a federal stimulus is not coming, and if it did the earliest would be the second half of July. He said they also have no borrowing authority yet from the state.
Hospitalizations, ICU patients and percentage of people testing positive remained below their required thresholds.
A bright spot, beaches will be open in New York City starting on July 1. Open Streets is also expanding with 23 more miles.
NEW JERSEY
In New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy announced that amusement and water parks can reopen at 50% capacity on July 2, with social distancing and mask requirements. The governor said that this also applies to arcades and playgrounds.
Casinos and indoor dining may resume at 25% capacity on July 2.
Murphy said 382 people tested positive for coronavirus on Monday for a total of 169,734 in New Jersey. An additional 57 deaths bring the state toll to 12,914.
LONG ISLAND
Long Island is entering Phase 3 on Wednesday, pening nail salons, spas, massage parlors, spa services and tanning salons. Restaurants can allow diners indoors as well starting Wednesday.
In Nassau County, pools and spray parks will be allowed to reopen July 3. The pools will be open to residents only -- similar to rules imposed at beaches. Social distancing rules will also still apply.
Wedding bells are ringing once again as Long Island moves ahead with re-opening. The town of Hempstead has unveiled new options for outdoor weddings. The new locations include an outdoor patio at town hall and more scenic options at beaches and parks in the area. The venues will allow couples and their guests to safely maintain social distancing.
CONNECTICUT
The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles on Tuesday partially reopened four of its branches to begin offering in-person licensing and new vehicle registration services by appointment only, the latest in a series of steps toward resuming operations at one of the state's busiest agencies.
Road testing also resumed Tuesday, in partnership with private driving schools, to reduce a backlog of approximately 1,000 road tests that developed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They've now been rescheduled through June 30.
