Coronavirus Updates: Cuomo says 'final decision' on Phase 2 for NYC to be made Friday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Thursday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said that New York City should prepare to enter Phase 2 on Monday, June 22. The day prior, he had announced it as happening, but is now evaluating with "global experts."

A final decision is expected Friday. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Thursday that he felt the city was ready to move into Phase 2 Monday.



NEW YORK STATE
Governor Cuomo announced that New York state had it's lowest percentage of people testing positive for the coronavirus at 0.9%. "This is why I'm a cool dude in a loose mood," he said of the low percentage.

1.0% tested positive in NYC, 0.7% tested positive on Long Island, and 0.6% tested positive in the Hudson Valley.

The governor signed an executive order saying that businesses that violate the social distancing guidelines and number of people allowed inside an immediate shutdown. Violations of the rules and guidelines can by restaurants can result in a shutdown and loss of liquor license.

NEW YORK CITY
Mayor Bill de Blasio said based on the indicators he's comfortable with the city entering Phase 2 of reopening. "Get on your mark, get set, get ready to go because we're ready to take a big step for this city," he said. More big news - playgrounds will reopen in Phase 2. Team sports will still not be permitted in parks during this phase.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that playgrounds for children will reopen in the city Monday as part of Phase 2.



It's estimated 150,000-300,000 more workers will return to work in the city during Phase 2. One huge part of the Phase 2 reopening is outdoor dining being allowed. Restaurants are expected to maintain social distancing. Under the "Open Restaurants" plan restaurants can offer:
- Curb lane seating - pilot through Labor Day
- Sidewalk seating through October
- Backyard and patio seating
- Open streets seating in July
- Plaza seating through Business Improvement Districts
Open restaurants will help an estimated 5,000 restaurants and save an estimated 45,000 jobs

Restaurants will need to self certify to apply to reopen, a link will be posted on nyc.gov on Friday.

The city remained well below the required thresholds for hospitalizations, ICU patients, and percentage of people testing positive.

NEW JERSEY
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced that the indoor portions of malls and stores could reopen on June 29th. Movie theaters and arcades will not be allowed to reopen yet, and food courts can only offer takeout.

The spot positivity rate for COVID-19 tests from June 14th was 2.94%. The rate of transmission is 0.75.

On Wednesday, there were 442 new positive COVID-19 test results for a statewide total of 168,107. Murphy said 38 additional deaths raised the toll to 12,800.

The state also released the guidelines for self-care businesses like hair and nail salons to reopen next Monday.

CONNECTICUT
Connecticut entered Phase 2 of reopening on Wednesday, meaning many new types of businesses -- including movie theaters, nail salons and gyms -- are once again opening their doors.
Connecticut entered Phase 2 of reopening Wednesday, meaning many new types of businesses -- including movie theaters, nail salons and gyms -- are once again opening their doors.



Indoor dining is also allowed, with capacity restrictions at 50% and a ban on self-service buffet stations.

Phase 2 includes the following sectors:
--Amusement parks
--Hotels
--Indoor dining
--Indoor museums, zoos, and aquariums
--Indoor recreation (e.g. bowling, movie theaters, etc.)
--Libraries
--Outdoor events
--Personal services (nail salons, tattoo parlors, etc.)
--Sports and fitness facilities (gyms, fitness centers, pools, etc.)That means the opening of hotels and indoor recreation, including movie theaters, nail salons and gyms.

LONG ISLAND
In Nassau County, pools and spray parks will be allowed to reopen July 3. The pools will be open to residents only -- similar to rules imposed at beaches. Social distancing rules will also still apply.

US OPEN
The U.S. Open will be held in Queens, without fans, from August 31 to September 13. The USTA will take extraordinary precautions to protect players and staff, including robust testing, additional cleaning, extra locker room space, and dedicated housing & transportation.

While most of people have been riding out the pandemic from the comfort of our own homes, some people in Queens haven't been so lucky. They've been forced out of their homes for months due to a situation that was out of their control. "They forgot about us and we're still here," Teri Cleveland said.

Dan Krauth reports on the ruptured sewer line causing raw sewage to spill into the homes of many residents, who were forced to live in hotels.



