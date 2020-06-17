Coronavirus Updates: COVID-19 deaths reach all-time low in New York

"There are going to be real life and death consequences to this," Cuomo said of the country reopening. "They have increased their projections to show that almost 90,000 more people are going to die by August, 90,000!"
The total deaths projected for the United States is 149,000.
RELATED: Gov. Cuomo discusses the pandemic on Good Morning America
NEW YORK STATE
New York state has reached the lowest number of deaths since pandemic began at 17. 15 deaths were in hospitals and 2 were in nursing homes.
Governor Cuomo said that out of 60,000 tests in one day in New York, less than 1% of people tested positive.
The Capital Region entered Phase 3 on Wednesday. Long Island and the Mid-Hudson region remain in Phase 2, while New York City remains in Phase 1. Despite what Mayor de Blasio said, Governor Cuomo said the city is on track to enter Phase 2 on Monday, June 22.
NEW YORK CITY
Mayor Bill de Blasio tested negative for the coronavirus. He got tested after feeling under the weather earlier this week. The mayor said five new community testing sites would be opening up across the city. 10 testing vans will also be up and running this summer.
City residents can call 844-NYC-4NYC if they need a test or have tested positive and need assistance. The city remained well below the required thresholds for hospitalizations, ICU patients, and percentage of people testing positive.
NEW JERSEY
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said at New Jersey Higher Education released guidance for colleges and universities, laying out the framework for the preparations for the upcoming summer sessions and the Fall 2020 semester.
The state's infection rate stands at .07%.
On Tuesday, there were 330 new positive COVID-19 test results for a statewide total of 167,703. Murphy said 47 additional deaths raised the toll to 12,769.
The state also released the guidelines for self-care businesses like hair and nail salons to reopen next Monday.
CONNECTICUT
Connecticut enters Phase 2 of reopening on Wednesday. That means the opening of hotels and indoor recreation, including movie theaters, nail salons and gyms.
US OPEN
The U.S. Open will be held in Queens, without fans, from August 31 to September 13. The USTA will take extraordinary precautions to protect players and staff, including robust testing, additional cleaning, extra locker room space, and dedicated housing & transportation.
RECOMMENDED VIEWING
If you are still waiting on your economic impact money, you're not alone. The so-called "stimulus money" being sent out in checks, direct deposit and recently via debit cards is still being distributed. But if you got a letter confirming your money was sent, but never received it, you need to take action.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
abc7NY Phase Tracker:
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address