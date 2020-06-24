Coronavirus Updates: Travelers to NY, NJ and CT may need to quarantine

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo said people coming in from states that have a high infection rate must quarantine for 14 days.
"We have a calibration for the infection rate, and any state that goes over that infection rate, that state will be subject to the quarantine," he said.
NEW YORK CITY
Mayor Bill de Blasio delivered some dire news to New Yorkers on Wednesday. He said that the city is now facing a $9 billion projected loss of revenue in the city due to the loss of tourism and commerce.
So far, the city has made $2 billion in cuts to agencies to help save money. Mayor de Blasio said the city needs to make another billion in cuts to meet their budget of $87 billion. He will be working with the city council and the labor movement. He said that the city is prepared to layoff and furlough 22,000 city workers as a last resort.
"We are running out of options here," Mayor Bill de Blasio said of the budget shortfall.
He added that it has become clear that a federal stimulus is not coming, and if it did the earliest would be the second half of July. He said they also have no borrowing authority yet from the state.
Hospitalizations, ICU patients and percentage of people testing positive remained below their required thresholds.
A bright spot, beaches will be open in New York City starting on July 1. Open Streets is also expanding with 23 more miles.
NEW YORK STATE
The Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley, Finger Lakes and North Country are poised to move to Phase 4 on Friday, which would allow an easing of restrictions on higher education and "low-risk" arts and entertainment.
Malls, movie theaters and gyms will not be cleared to reopen. The businesses had been hoping Gov. Andrew Cuomo would allow them to open their doors after a three-month shutdown bought on by the pandemic. But the decision, first reported by the Times-Union of Albany, leaves business owners uncertain of when they will be able to welcome back customers. A spokesman for Cuomo on Wednesday cited recent surges in states that have allowed a wide range of businesses to reopen.
BASEBALL IS BACK
Baseball will be back the last weekend of July and the players association has informed the league office that teams will report to camp on July 1 after both sides agreed to health and safety protocols. Governor Cuomo said the Mets and Yankees will begin spring training in New York on July 1.
NEW JERSEY
In New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy announced that amusement and water parks can reopen at 50% capacity on July 2, with social distancing and mask requirements. The governor said that this also applies to arcades and playgrounds.
Casinos and indoor dining may resume at 25% capacity on July 2.
Murphy said 382 people tested positive for coronavirus on Monday for a total of 169,734 in New Jersey. An additional 57 deaths bring the state toll to 12,914.
LONG ISLAND
Long Island is entering Phase 3 on Wednesday, pening nail salons, spas, massage parlors, spa services and tanning salons. Restaurants can allow diners indoors as well starting Wednesday.
In Nassau County, pools and spray parks will be allowed to reopen July 3. The pools will be open to residents only -- similar to rules imposed at beaches. Social distancing rules will also still apply.
Wedding bells are ringing once again as Long Island moves ahead with re-opening. The town of Hempstead has unveiled new options for outdoor weddings. The new locations include an outdoor patio at town hall and more scenic options at beaches and parks in the area. The venues will allow couples and their guests to safely maintain social distancing.
