Coronavirus Updates: NYC on track for Phase 3 on July 6

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio said that as long as indicators remain on track, New York City should be ready for Phase 3 on July 6.Meantime, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have announced a joint Tri-State COVID-19 quarantine agreement.In rolling out the agreement Wednesday, NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo said people coming in from states that have a high infection rate must quarantine for 14 days "We have a calibration for the infection rate, and any state that goes over that infection rate, that state will be subject to the quarantine," he said.Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the city is on track for Phase 3 to begin on July 6. That's when outdoor sports like basketball, tennis, and soccer can resume along with dog runs in the city.The mayor also announced that H+H locations will now offer free antibody and COVID-19 testing simultaneously.Hospitalizations, ICU patients and percentage of people testing positive remained below their required thresholds.A bright spot, beaches will be open in New York City starting on July 1. Open Streets is also expanding with 23 more miles.The iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art also announced that it plans to reopen by late August The Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley, Finger Lakes and North Country are poised to move to Phase 4 on Friday, which would allow an easing of restrictions on higher education and "low-risk" arts and entertainment.Malls, movie theaters and gyms will not be cleared to reopen. The businesses had been hoping Gov. Andrew Cuomo would allow them to open their doors after a three-month shutdown bought on by the pandemic. But the decision, first reported by the Times-Union of Albany, leaves business owners uncertain of when they will be able to welcome back customers. A spokesman for Cuomo on Wednesday cited recent surges in states that have allowed a wide range of businesses to reopen.Disneyland Resort announced on Wednesday that it will delay the reopening of the theme parks and hotel . There was no new date given.Disneyland employee unions had asked the state to delay the park's expected reopening in July out of concerns for health and safety.In New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy announced that museums, aquariums, indoor recreation facilities including indoor bowling alleys, batting cages, shooting ranges, and the arcades along our boardwalks, and libraries may reopen at 25% capacity on July 2.Also, NJ Transit rail and light rail service will return to its full weekday schedule on Monday, July 6th.Indoor entertainment venues, such as movie theaters, performing arts centers, concert venues, and nightclubs, will remain closed. Gyms and fitness centers will remain closed as well, although individualized training sessions by appointment will be allowed.Murphy said 317 people tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday for a total of 169,892. in New Jersey. An additional 48 deaths bring the state toll to 12,995.Long Island is entering Phase 3 on Wednesday , pening nail salons, spas, massage parlors, spa services and tanning salons. Restaurants can allow diners indoors as well starting Wednesday.Long Beach has decided to welcome back non-residents on a trial basis. The city says it will start selling daily beach passes to outsiders starting Saturday. There will be a limited number of the non-resident passes, based on temporary capacity limits.