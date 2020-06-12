Coronavirus Updates: NJ churches reopen this weekend; 5 NY regions enter Phase 3 Friday

Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says it is essential for New Yorkers to continue to get tested and follow social distancing guidelines. And Long Island officially has entered Phase 2 of reopening. Five other regions in the state will enter Phase 3 on Friday.
NEW YORK CITY
Mass Transit and traffic is increasing in the city as restrictions ease. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced:
- Subway ridership is up 25%
- Bus Ridership is up 23%
- Staten Island Ferry ridership is up 31%
- Traffic on East River Bridges is up 17%
- Traffic on Harlem River Bridges is up 14%
Mayor de Blasio reminded residents that June 16 is the last day to request an absentee ballot.
- The city remained below all three required thresholds for hospitalizations (70), ICU patients (339), and percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 (3%).
LONG ISLAND
Phase 2 reopening began Wednesday, meaning outdoor dining and some retail stores are back open for the first time in weeks in Nassau and Suffolk counties.
Additionally, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said 67 playgrounds throughout Nassua County's 35 parks will reopen Saturday. She also announced public pools will reopen to residents only on July 3, just in time for the holiday weekend.
NEW YORK
Governor Andrew Cuomo said that five regions in the state entered Phase 3 on Friday. The regions include: Central New York, North Country, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier and the Mohawk Valley. In those regions, restaurants can offer indoor and outdoor service, and personal care services like massage and nail salons reopened.
Daily testing results are now the most important metric to keep an eye on as New York State continues to reopen, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said again on Thursday. The positive test rate across New York City was 1.5% on Thursday, in Hudson Valley it was 1.1% and on Long Island it was 1.0%. There were 42 deaths in the state, 10 of which were at nursing homes.
NEW JERSEY
Churches and other houses of worship in New Jersey will begin reopening this weekend after Gov. Murphy announced earlier this week that they may reopen indoor services to 50 people or 25% or a building's capacity, whichever is lower. The Diocese of Paterson announced all 109 of its churches will be reopening this weekend. The Archdiocese of Newark will begin weekday masses on Monday, with a schedule that resumes Sunday services by next weekend.
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Thursday said that the state would be entering Stage 2 of its reopening thanks to people acting with "common sense for the common good." Asbury Park plans to open indoor dining on June 15 in defiance of the governor's executive order. "We've gone through hell, please let's not go back," Governor Murphy said.
It has been 100 days since New Jersey's first positive coronavirus case. Since the height of the crisis:
- New hospitalizations are down more than 90%
- Total hospitalizations are down 80%
- Ventilator use has dropped nearly 80%
- Number of patients in our ICUs is down by fully 3/4
STOCKS PLUNGE
Stocks are falling sharply on Wall Street Thursday as coronavirus cases increase again, deflating recent optimism that the economy could recover quickly as lockdowns ease. The Dow fell more than 1,600 points and the S&P 500 was down 5%, on track for its worst day in nearly three months.
Tens of thousands of people living with special needs inside small group homes in New York who haven't been able to see their loved ones believe they're the forgotten ones during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, a group of lawmakers are taking action.
