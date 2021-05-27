Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: People recovered from COVID could have immunity for years, study says

A new study suggests people who've recovered from COVID could have immunity for years.
"This is obviously great news that actually contributes to herd immunity because you have so many people out there who may have some form of natural immunity," said Dr. Atol Patel, ABC News Medical Contributor.
Researchers identified long-lived antibody-producing cells in the bone marrow of people who recovered from the coronavirus.
The study was led by Ali Ellebedy, a B-cell immunologist at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. The study was published in Nature earlier this week.
Here are more of today's headlines:
Workers concerned vaccine side effects will cause them to miss work
The New York State Department of Labor is issuing guidance to all employers stating that any recovery period that employees need due to side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine is covered by New York State's Paid Sick Leave law, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday. Cuomo said that while serious side effects are highly unlikely, a recent study found that many workers are concerned about possibly missing work due the effects of the vaccine.
8.1 million doses administered in NYC
New York City has administered 8,130,889 doses of COVID vaccine to date, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday. That number includes vaccinations to more than 9,000 homebound residents and more than 3,000 of their family members and/or caregivers.
In-home vaccinations for disabled and age 75+
NYC is now making appointments for in-home vaccinations for residents 75 years and older and residents with disabilities. "We learned this approach can work for a lot people, so we are going to now offer it to more New Yorkers," said Mayor de Blasio. Those interested can call 877-VAX-4NYC or sign up online at vax4nyc.nyc.gov.
Disneyland to allow out-of-state visitors starting June 15
Disneyland and California Adventure plan to start allowing visitors from outside the state to attend starting June 15, the parks announced Wednesday. The wider opening coincides with the day that the state of California is lifting most restrictions on capacity and physical distancing at businesses and group gatherings throughout the state, following a dramatic drop in COVID-19 cases and an increase in vaccinations.
Federal tax refund delay unacceptable to some, who say IRS should have adapted to pandemic by now
Dozens of people said they filed their taxes months ago, but haven't received their refunds. It usually takes the IRS about 21 days to issue tax refunds, but the delay this year mirrors the delays in 2020. But the people who reached out to the ABC7 I-Team said they're counting on that money. Elaine and Stuart, who did not want to share their name, said their money just says pending, pending, pending and they've had enough. They've been waiting for their tax return for nearly three months.
House GOP leaders condemn Marjorie Taylor Greene over comparing mask rules to Holocaust
House Republican leaders forcefully condemned GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday, calling her comments comparing House COVID-19 safety rules like mask-wearing to the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany "appalling." The freshman Georgia congresswoman's comments belittled "the greatest atrocity committed in history," said House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy.
Guidance for NJ employers
Gov. Murphy signed an Executive Order giving additional guidance and flexibility to employers - especially those in office settings - as they look to their own continued return to normal operating practices.
He said effective June 4, employers can allow employees who are vaccinated to forego masks and social distancing.
NEW: Today, I’ll issue an Executive Order giving additional guidance and flexibility to employers – especially those in office settings – as they look to their own continued return to normal operating practices.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 26, 2021
This order will be effective June 4th. pic.twitter.com/GWVxMQ166o
Child care limits lifted in NJ
Effective immediately, the group limits in child care classes in New Jersey - which are currently capped at 15 - will be returned to their normal regulated limits.
NY venues can go 100% capacity for only full vaccinated
All venues in New York state have the option to go 100% capacity for only fully vaccinated, Gov. Cuomo says.
NY schools vaccination competition
Gov. Cuomo announced a raffle for full tuition, room and board scholarships to any public college or university in NY state for 12-17 year-olds who get vaccinated in the next six weeks. Starting Thursday through July 7, any 12-17-year-old who gets first Pfizer dose can enter. 10 4-year scholarships will be awarded via random drawing every Wednesday.
NYC prepares for near-normal Memorial Day weekend
The Tri-State region takes another big step toward a normal summer starting this weekend. In fact, if you've had your vaccine, the CDC says you can enjoy this holiday like it's pre-pandemic times.
