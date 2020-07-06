Coronavirus Updates: Indoor dining in NYC on hold for 'a substantial amount of time'

In New Jersey, summer camps reopened with several new safety protocols have been put in place.
NEW YORK CITY
Mayor Bill de Blasio reminded residents to be vigilant with social distancing as the city entered Phase 3 on Monday.
Nail salons, tattoo and massage parlors are allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity. Businesses must disinfect workstations for each new customer, require customers and employees to wear face coverings.
He said that indoor dining, however, would be on hold for "a substantial amount of time."
Some 50,000 people are estimated to have returned to the city with this latest phase reopening. Personal care services and outdoor sporting courts and dog runs at parks have also been given the green light to reopen.
Alternate Side Parking will be suspended this week, through July 12, and the Staten Island Ferry will go back to pre-COVID rush hour service Monday, offering rides every 15 minutes between 7 a.m.-9 a.m. and 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Additionally, 20-minute service will be offered between 6 a.m. - 7 a.m. and 3:50 p.m. - 4:50 p.m.
NEW YORK STATE
On Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced 9 new deaths Sunday, while the percentage testing positive were below 1 percent.
He said all of the state's regions continue to perform well and have low rates of infection. Governor Cuomo said that the state remains down from when reopening started.
NEW JERSEY
Summer camps welcome back boys and girls in the Garden State Monday.
Some of the requirements include screening campers for illness, checking temperatures, keeping consistently small groups that always stay together with counselors and using masks.
Camps must send their COVID-19 policy plans to the state -- at least 24 hours before opening.
New Jersey announced coronavirus deaths were slightly down compared to Friday's report.
23 new fatalities were reported Saturday as the death total pushed to 13,355 in the state. Another 398 new positive cases were confirmed, raising the toll to 173,402.
Hoboken confirmed a two-day spike in cases on Saturday, the highest since mid-May.
Those patients had traveled out of state and were under the age of 45, between 20 and 35.
Murphy says he'd like to see a national strategy on the coronavirus, including a mask requirement. He says New Jersey is seeing "small spikes in reinfection" from residents coming back from Florida, South Carolina and other virus hotspots.
CONNECTICUT
A federal lawsuit has been filed to make mail-in voting for the November election available to all eligible voters in Connecticut. An executive order signed by Governor Ned Lamont allows voters to use absentee ballots in the August 11th primary. But that order expires before November 3rd.
Gov. Ned Lamont said Thursday that the state reported more than 11,000 COVID-19 tests on Wednesday and just 0.6% were positive. Connecticut administered more than 80,000 tests over the last week and the percent of positive cases was under 1% each day.
Lamont said airline bookings into the state are down significantly since New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut issued a travel advisory for incoming travelers from 16 states that have a high positive test rate to undertake a 14-day quarantine.
GOOGLE CREATES FEATURE HELPING USERS NAVIGATE COVID-19 HOT SPOTS
A Google search has discovered ways for users to get around during the coronavirus health crisis.
The internet giant launched a new feature on "Google Maps" to help people navigate the areas affected by the virus.
4TH OF JULY FUELS WORRIES ABOUT SKYROCKETING CORONAVIRUS CASES IN US
The United States has dipped under 50,000 new daily infections for the first time in four days, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, but experts fear celebrations for the July 4th weekend will act like rocket fuel for the nation's surging coronavirus outbreak.
Johns Hopkins on Sunday counted 45,300 new coronavirus infections reported Saturday in the U.S. after three days in which the daily count reached as high as 54,500 new cases. The lower figure does not mean the situation in the U.S. is improving, it could be due to reduced reporting on a national holiday.
