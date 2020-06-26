Coronavirus Updates: NY reports lowest infection rate in US

Mayor Bill de Blasio unveiled details for New York City's Phase 3 reopening plan on Friday. He says the city is on track to enter Phase 3 on July 6.
In New Jersey, Governor Murphy said that he would be joined by the Department of Education on Friday to reveal the state's plan for reopening schools for the 2020-2021 school year.
CONNECTICUT
Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday that Connecticut will plan for a full-time, in-school education framework in the fall, as long as public health data continues to support the model.
While Connecticut has determined reopening schools for in-person instruction can be achieved based upon the state's successful COVID-19 containment efforts, this model will be supported with more intensive mitigation strategies and specific monitoring, containment, and class cancellation plans.
NEW YORK CITY
Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the city is on track for Phase 3 to begin on July 6.
Restaurants will reopen for indoor dining in Phase 3 at 50% capacity. Personal care services like nail salons, massage, spas, tanning, tattoo and piercing, and waxing. Some 50,000 workers are expected to return to work in the city in Phase 3.
NEW YORK STATE
New York is reporting its lowest ever indicator numbers regarding COVID-19 cases, Gov. Cuomo said Friday. Of coronavirus tests performed in the last 7 days, 1.3% came back positive. That is the lowest 7-day average rate in United States, Cuomo said, citing Johns Hopkins statistics.
The state recorded 14 new deaths Thursday, bringing the 3-day average to 16 deaths per day, the lowest since the start of the pandemic. And 950 people were hospitalized, the lowest daily total since the COVID-19 cases started being recorded earlier this year.
The Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley, Finger Lakes and North Country moved to Phase 4 on Friday, which would allow an easing of restrictions on higher education and "low-risk" arts and entertainment.
Malls, movie theaters and gyms have not been cleared to reopen. Cuomo says the state is looking at whether some type of filtration system might exist which could eliminate the virus in such facilities. No such system has yet been found.
NEW JERSEY
In New Jersey, Governor Murphy said that he would be joined by the Department of Education on Friday to reveal the state's plan for reopening schools for the 2020-2021 school year.
The state recieved 33,000 initial unemployment claims this past week and sent out just shy of $1 billion in benefits. For the duration of this pandemic, the department has received nearly 1.3 million total claims, and paid $8.2 billion in benefits.
LONG ISLAND
Nassau County was expected to make an announcement regarding schools on Friday. Long Island entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, opening nail salons, spas, massage parlors, spa services and tanning salons. Indoor dining with capacity limits also resumed.
COVID SPIKES IN YOUNG ADULTS
Coronavirus cases are climbing rapidly among young adults in a number of states where bars, stores and restaurants have reopened - a disturbing generational shift that not only puts them in greater peril than many realize but poses an even bigger danger to older people who cross their paths.
WATCH EYEWITNESS TO A PANDEMIC
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
abc7NY Phase Tracker:
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address