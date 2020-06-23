Coronavirus Updates: New York holds unusual primary amid COVID-19

Coronavirus

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Polls are open across New York in one most unusual primary elections in state history. Officials encouraged all registered voters to cast their ballot by mail this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In-person voting is still happening, but in many upstate counties the number of polling locations has been reduced. It isn't clear yet whether that will reduce turnout or lead to bottlenecks in areas with fewer places to cast a vote.

Democrats, Republicans and other parties are selecting candidates for congress, president, the state legislature and other offices.

Polls opened statewide at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. but the results of some contests might not be known for some time because absentee ballots won't be counted for at least a week.

NEW YORK STATE

Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday reported just 10 coronavirus deaths in New York state, the lowest number since the pandemic started. Additionally, less than 1% of new tests are coming back positive.

"The COVID-19 pandemic isn't over, and as we reopen New York safely and incrementally, the state government will continue to provide timely information so that New Yorkers can make educated decisions for themselves and their families," he said.

New York City entered Phase 2 of reopening Monday, with the Mid-Hudson region on track to enter Phase 3 Tuesday and Long Island on Wednesday.

NEW YORK CITY
"A great start for New York City," Mayor Bill de Blasio said of the Phase 2 restart. 4,136 restaurants have been approved to offer outdoor dining.

The mayor said that illegal fireworks are a real problem in the city lately, so he's formed a task force to tackle the issue. The Illegal Fireworks Task Force will consist of 10 officers from NYPD Intelligence Bureau, 12 FDNY Fire Marshals and 20 members of the Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Meantime, the mayor announced that the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular would go on as scheduled. A series of 5-minute shows will take place in each of the 5 boroughs. They will be held starting June 29, and then culminating with a grand finale on July 4 which will be televised. There will also be "something special" with the Empire State Building as well, the mayor promised. He said that the sites of the fireworks would not be announced until just before they happen to avoid crowds from gathering.

Grab and Go meals will continue at 400 sites throughout the city for people in need throughout the summer. The sites are open 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. More than 70 million meals have been distributed to date. One new addition to the summer meals - pizza kits!

Alternate Side Parking is suspended through June 28. Streets will be cleaned no more than once a week starting June 29. New Yorkers will only need to move their cars once a week once ASP is in effect.

Hospitalizations, ICU patients and percentage of people testing positive remained below their required thresholds.

NEW JERSEY

In New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy announced that amusement and water parks can reopen at 50% capacity on July 2. Social distancing and mask wearing will be required. The governor said that this also applies to arcades and playgrounds.

Casinos and indoor dining may resume at 25% capacity on July 2.

Spot positivity rate for tests from June 19th was 1.96%. The rate of transmission is 0.81. Meantime, 382 people tested positive for coronavirus on Monday for a total of 169,734 in New Jersey. 57 people died for a total of 12,914.

LONG ISLAND
Long Island is on track to enter Phase 3 on Wednesday.

In Nassau County, pools and spray parks will be allowed to reopen July 3. The pools will be open to residents only -- similar to rules imposed at beaches. Social distancing rules will also still apply.

