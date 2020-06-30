Coronavirus Updates: New York, New Jersey deaths tick up, NYC beaches to reopen

Meanwhile, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have doubled the number of states for incoming travelers to undertake a 14-day quarantine from eight to 16.
New York City beaches are set to reopen for swimming Wednesday, but Rye Playland announced it will not be opening for the season.
NEW YORK CITY
Lifeguards are typically on duty starting Memorial Day weekend, but the opening of beaches was delayed due to the pandemic. That changes Wednesday, when city-run beaches and those that are federally controlled will reopen.
The National Park Service announced it would also restaff Jacob Riis Park with lifeguards, though parking at federal parks is reduced to 50% capacity.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said while outdoor dining is working in New York City, he confirmed Monday that the reopening of indoor dining may be paused due to coronavirus concerns.
He announced the number of New York City residents who tested positive was under the threshold at 2%, while hospitalizations and the number of ICU patients are also under the threshold at 51 admissions and 297 ICU patients.
Brooklyn Nets players Spencer Dinwiddie and DeAndre Jordan announced have both tested positive for COVID-19. It is unclear if they will be in Orlando when the season resumes.
NEW YORK STATE
Governor Cuomo announced Tuesday the slight rise in deaths, with 13 new fatalities reported. Of the 52,025 tests conducted in the state Monday, 524, or 1%, were positive.
He joined with New Jersey and Connecticut in adding eight stages to the list of places where travelers must quarantine if visiting the Tri-State area. The states are: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah.
Cuomo also confirmed 524 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 393,454 confirmed cases in New York State. The Western New York region began Phase 4 Tuesday.
Rye Playland announced that it will not open this season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Further details are expected to be released Tuesday afternoon.
NEW JERSEY
FEMA is closing two of its testing sites in New Jersey.
Indoor shopping malls in New Jersey were back in business Monday, but Governor Phil Murphy announced the state is pausing plans to allow outdoor dining. It was supposed to begin Thursday but will be postponed, with no new date set.
Murphy also banned drinking and smoking at Atlantic City casinos when they reopen Thursday at limited capacity. As a result, the Borgata announced it would delay reopening.
New Jersey reported 461 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 171,667. An additional 47 deaths brings the state toll to 13,181.
CONNECTICUT
Gov. Ned Lamont said he's watching the rising number of COVID-19 cases in other parts of the country and is considering whether to possibly delay Connecticut's third phase of reopening, noting it depends on what's happening here and elsewhere.
Indoor private gatherings capped at 50 people, outdoor private gatherings up to 250 people and outdoor event venues, such as amphitheaters and race tracks at 50% capacity, are all scheduled to be allowed sometime in mid-July. Meanwhile, bars and nightclubs remain shuttered, as well as large indoor event spaces.
"Obviously, if I saw something in Massachusetts or New York that was very disturbing, it would certainly give me pause," he said. "And what I see in in Arizona, Texas, and Florida, it shows you that things could change very quickly."
CORONAVIRUS DEATHS SURPASS 500,000
Deaths due to the coronavirus have now surpassed 500,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The school's website which tracks the coronavirus pandemic says 500,108 deaths have been reported globally.
The U.S. has reported the most deaths by any country by far at 125,714.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now 10,063,319 worldwide.
