Coronavirus Updates: New York State surpasses 25,000 deaths from COVID-19

Meantime, the state of Florida continues to rise a rising death toll from coronavirus, reporting a new daily high of 132 on Tuesday. As cases surge across the country, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut added more states to their quarantine list.
Governors Andrew Cuomo, Phil Murphy, and Ned Lamont announced that people traveling from Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio, and Wisconsin will also now be asked to quarantine for 14 days. Delaware was removed from the list.
DATA SHOWS NYC HAS NOT YET HAD 0 DEATHS
Despite initial reports that Saturday marked the first day since March that there were no COVID-19 deaths in New York City, new data suggests otherwise.
On Tuesday, data from the NYC Health Department revealed that at least eight people died Saturday who were either confirmed or probable COVID-19 patients.
SUFFOLK COUNTY CASES HEAD IN THE "WRONG DIRECTION"
Suffolk County on Long Island reported more than 100 positive COVID cases for the first time since May. The county recorded 102 positive cases on Tuesday - a 2% increase.
"Defeating this virus is very much on my mind today because the numbers are moving in the wrong direction," County Executive Steve Bellone said.
FLORIDA RECORDS HIGHEST DAILY DEATH TOLL
Florida confirmed 132 coronavirus deaths Tuesday, a one-day record for the state. That's a 10% increase from the previous record set Thursday, but likely includes deaths from Saturday or Sunday not reported until Monday. The rolling seven-day average is 81 deaths per day, currently the second highest in the country behind Texas and double the 39 average two weeks ago.
Out of 309 facilities being tracked, Florida also has 48 hospitals with no available ICU beds, and 31 hospitals with just one available ICU bed, according to the state's Agency for Healthcare Administration. These numbers will fluctuate throughout the day.
POP UP TESTING SITE OPENS IN THE BRONX
The pop-up site outside St. Simon Stock Church on Valentine Avenue in the Tremont section of the Bronx promises results in just 20 minutes. It started last Wednesday and will stick around until the middle of next week with the goal is 2,500 tests.
The site is unique because it's one of the first locations using the rapid COVID test, after which a second test is taken that is sent to an off-site lab to back up the first. The main goal is to help quickly isolate positive patients to reduce the spread of the virus.
PHILADELPHIA PROHIBITS LARGE PUBLIC EVENTS THRU FEB. 2021
The City of Philadelphia is prohibiting any large public events for the next several months as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Mayor Jim Kenney announced on Tuesday that the moratorium will be in effect through February 28, 2021.
The city's order applies to special events or gatherings of 50 people or more on public property. This means events such as festivals, parades, concerts, carnivals, fairs and flea markets will be prohibited in the city.
ARIZONA HITS 20% POSITIVITY RATE, ICU SPACE LOW
Arizona reported a positivity rate of 20% on Tuesday, a slight drop from the 21.7% rate on Monday. Nationally, the overall test-positivity rate stands at 9.4%, according to a FEMA memo obtained by ABC News.
Arizona reported 4,273 new cases and 92 new deaths on Tuesday, according to the state's Department of Health Services. ICUs are 90% full.
COVID-19 EMERGENCY FUND
New York City's COVID-19 Emergency Fund has raised $54.5 million. The money will go to help frontline workers and vulnerable New Yorkers.
Mayor Bill de Blasio called the current situation the worst economic crisis in 90 years since The Great Depression. The First Lady of New York City Chirlane McCray outlined a few of the programs the funds will benefit like the restaurant revitalization program, and microgrants for domestic violence survivors, immigrant relief fund, and the summer youth program.
