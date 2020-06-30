Coronavirus Updates: New York City beaches prepare to reopen for swimming

That includes city-run beaches and those that are federally controlled.
In New Jersey, the state now wants travelers from 16 states to quarantine, doubling the list.
The states are: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah
Governors Andrew Cuomo and Phil Murphy along with Mayor Bill de Blasio point out that indoor dining has been problematic around the country since some patrons do not observe mask or social distancing recommendations.
NEW YORK CITY
New York City beaches will reopen for swimming Wednesday.
That includes city-run beaches and those that are federally controlled.
Lifeguards are typically on duty starting Memorial Day weekend, but the opening was delayed due to the pandemic.
The National Park Service announced it would also restaff Jacob Riis Park with lifeguards.
Parking at federal parks is reduced to 50 percent capacity.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said while outdoor dining is working in New York City, he confirmed Monday that the reopening of indoor dining may be paused due to coronavirus concerns.
He announced the number of New York City residents who tested positive was under the threshold at 2%, while hospitalizations and the number of ICU patients are also under the threshold at 51 admissions and 297 ICU patients.
De Blasio also said barbecuing will be allowed in parks in the coming days.
The shutdown on Broadway has been extended again, until at least early January. Although an exact date for performances to resume has yet to be determined, Broadway producers are now offering refunds and exchanges for tickets purchased for shows through January 3.
Alternate side street parking resumed Monday, reduced to only once a week, and New York Waterway is resuming modified service, including ferries leaving Port Imperial in Weekhawken, New Jersey once every 20 minutes.
The 2020 Video Music Awards (VMAs) ceremony will return to New York City on Sunday, August 30 at the Barclays Center, Gov. Cuomo announced Monday. The event will follow all safety guidance, including limited or no audience.
Brooklyn Nets players Spencer Dinwiddie and DeAndre Jordan announced have both tested positive for COVID-19. It is unclear if they will be in Orlando when the season resumes.
NEW YORK STATE
Rye Playland announced that it will not open this season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Further details are expected to be released Tuesday afternoon.
On Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo also questioned reopening indoor dining in the city, while reporting new lows in deaths and hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic. Cuomo announced just seven new deaths and the lowest hospitalizations since March 18.
"Indoor dining has been problematic in the past," Cuomo told NY1. "I'm going to be speaking to business owners today in New York City and elected officials in New York City. But the restaurants and the indoor dining can be problematic."
At least 14 new cases have been confirmed from the high school graduation ceremony in Westchester County believed to be the source of a coronavirus spread that has health officials concerned..
The Western New York region began Phase 4 Tuesday.
NEW JERSEY
New Jersey has doubled the number of states to quarantine for incoming travelers. Eight states have been added to the list including California, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada and Tennessee.
FEMA is closing two of its testing sites in New Jersey.
On Monday, indoor shopping malls in New Jersey are back in business, but Governor Phil Murphy announced the state is pausing plans to allow outdoor dining. It was supposed to begin Thursday but will be postponed, with no new date set.
"We had planned to loosen restrictions this week," Murphy said on Twitter. "However, after #COVID19 spikes in other states driven by, in part, the return of indoor dining, we have decided to postpone indoor dining indefinitely."
Retail stores located in the interior of malls must comply with new state safety requirements.
The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission reopened Monday for student driver tests and inspections only, after in-person transactions were delayed until July 7 due to a problem with a new text message system that's intended to prevent overcrowding.
New Jersey reported 156 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 171,272. An additional 18 deaths brings the state toll to 13,138.
CONNECTICUT
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont on Monday unveiled a $33 million plan, which includes both state and federal resources, to provide emergency help for renters, homeowners, and residential landlords affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
The package includes $10 million in rental assistance, in the form of payments to landlords on behalf of approved tenants, with a priority on lower-income households who have been denied unemployment insurance. There's also $5 million to help renters who were in the process of being evicted before the COVID-19 public health emergency was declared, while extending the residential eviction moratorium to Aug. 25.
Lamont announced last week the state plans for a full-time, in-school education framework in the fall, as long as public health data continues to support the model.
CORONAVIRUS DEATHS SURPASS 500,000
Deaths due to the coronavirus have now surpassed 500,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The school's website which tracks the coronavirus pandemic says 500,108 deaths have been reported globally.
The U.S. has reported the most deaths by any country by far at 125,714.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now 10,063,319 worldwide.
WATCH EYEWITNESS TO A PANDEMIC
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
abc7NY Phase Tracker:
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address