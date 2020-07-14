Coronavirus Updates: NYC's COVID-19 relief fund tops $54M; more states added to Tri-State quarantine list

Governors Andrew Cuomo, Phil Murphy, and Ned Lamont announced that four more states would be added to the Tri-State quarantine travel list.
People traveling from Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio, and Wisconsin will also now be asked to quarantine for 14 days. 1.5% of Monday's COVID-19 tests were positive in New York State and 5 people died.
Meantime, Governor Cuomo has laid out the formula that will be used to reopen schools across the state, even as the state of California shuts down indoor dining and bars amid a COVID resurge.
Cuomo said a region must be in Phase 4 and the daily infection rate must remain below 5% using a 14-day average for New York schools to reopen.
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy appeared on "GMA" Tuesday morning to talk about his state's response to the coronavirus cases in his state and the country.
He was asked if he would join New York in imposing hefty fines for travelers that don't comply with new regulations. Murphy said New Jersey will "do it our own way."
COVID-19 EMERGENCY FUND
New York City's COVID-19 Emergency Fund has raised $54.5 million. The money will go to help frontline workers and vulnerable New Yorkers.
Mayor Bill de Blasio called the current situation the worst economic crisis in 90 years since The Great Depression. The First Lady of New York City Chirlane McCray outlined a few of the programs the funds will benefit like the restaurant revitalization program, and microgrants for domestic violence survivors, immigrant relief fund, and the summer youth program.
EMPIRE STATE BUILDING REOPENING
The Empire State Building Observatory will reopen on July 20 after undergoing a $165 million renovation.
Officials say visits will initially be limited to New York State's Phase 4 capacity guidelines and crowds will be prevented through a shift to timed, online reservations only. The reduced capacity and lack of tourists from out of town will create a unique 'New York for New Yorkers' experience."
CALIFORNIA SHUTS DOWN INDOOR DINING, BARS
The state of California is shutting down restaurants and bars amid a surge of coronavirus cases. Outdoor dining and takeout are still allowed.
All counties also must close all indoor operations at wineries, tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums and cardrooms.
Public school campuses in Los Angeles will also not reopen this fall. The nation's second largest school system will continue with online learning until further notice.
NEW JERSEY TRANSIT
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said that an increase in ridership as people return to work leads him to lift the 50% capacity restriction on NJ Transit. The executive order is in effect as of 8 p.m. Wednesday. Masks will be required to be worn on NJ Transit, at indoor stations, and at outdoor stations where social distancing is not possible.
NJ ELECTIONS
Governor Murphy signed another Executive Order suspending the requirement that municipal and county political parties hold reorganizational meetings either Monday or Tuesday this week. All upcoming scheduled elections are moved to the November 3rd General Election.
UPTICK IN WESTFIELD, NJ
The mayor of Westfield, New Jersey, said an uptick in cases in the community is linked to people going to parties. Eleven cases announced Saturday were in the age group of 18-25.
Mayor Shelley Brindle said parents and families should reconsider hosting or attending graduation parties.
