Coronavirus Updates: NYC updates status of return to school plans

The mayor says 75% of parents surveyed want to send their kids back to school in September.
Precautions being taken include deep cleaning of schools daily, face covering and social distancing will be required, and hand washing stations will be set up.
NEW YORK CITY
Mayor de Blasio also announced plans to dedicate 22 Open Streets to Open Restaurants starting this weekend.
Alternate Side Parking will be suspended next week, through July 12, he said.
Also, starting on Monday, Staten Island Ferry will go back to pre-COVID rush hour service, offering rides every 15 minutes between 7:00 - 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. 20-minute service will be offered between 6:00 - 7:00 a.m. and 3:50 - 4:50 p.m.
On Wednesday, the mayor announced indoor dining is being delayed for Phase 3 with the city instead focuses on expanding outdoor dining, of which thousands of restaurants have already taken advantage.
High Line will reopen to the public with limited capacity on July 16, 2020, after temporarily closing in March to help limit the spread of COVID-19. The High Line, working with NYC Parks, also issued visitation protocols to ensure that visitors can maintain social distancing in full accordance with city guidelines.
City-run beaches and those that are federally controlled have have officially reopened, and the city also plans to open three pools by July 24 and 12 more by August 1.
NEW YORK STATE
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said hospitalizations in the state were under 900 for a third day in a row, as hospitals reported 879 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday.
Cuomo also announced 11 new deaths related to COVID-19 occurred on Tuesday, down from 13 the day before.
On Wednesday the state is expected to surpass a milestone in coronavirus testing as it will exceed four million total tests. On Tuesday, 56,710 tests were reported and the percent positive rate for those tests was 1.1%.
Cuomo said New York is doing more testing per capita "than any nation on the globe."
New York summer camps opened for the first time this week. Six YMCA camps on Long Island saw their first children arrive for up to 10 weeks of fun.
NEW JERSEY
Casinos, outdoor amusement parks and water parks, museums and libraries, indoor recreation and gyms and fitness centers for individualized training by appointment are reopening Thursday, with social distancing and face covering requirements in place.
Gov. Phil Murphy said officials in Jersey City began legal actions Tuesday against The Factory Restaurant and Lounge for what it's saying have been regular violations of the reopening regulations.
New Jersey reported 423 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 171,928. An additional 45 deaths brings the state toll to 13,224.
Overall hospital, ICU and ventilator use are down, though there has been a slight uptick in new hospitalizations. Since June 16, new hospitalizations have increased by 2%. Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said hospitals are seeing an increase in allergy-induced asthma and are admitting those patients out of an abundance of caution.
Jersey City became the first city in the country to implement body temperature scans and mask recognition technology at all municipal buildings.
CONNECTICUT
Gov. Ned Lamont said Thursday that the state reported more than 11,000 COVID-19 tests on Wednesday and just 0.6% were positive. Connecticut administered more than 80,000 tests over the last week and the percent of positive cases was under 1% each day.
Lamont said airline bookings into the state are down significantly since New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut issued a travel advisory for incoming travelers from 16 states that have a high positive test rate to undertake a 14-day quarantine.
COVID-19 CLUSTER LINKED TO NY HOUSE PARTY
Rockland County officials announced a coronavirus cluster Wednesday linked to a house party in West Nyack. Officials say there have been at least eight confirmed cases, with one test pending, in West Nyack and New City.
The patients are mainly among young adults in their 20s, who were connected to the party on June 17. Officials say the party host was already symptomatic, and since the initial party, there were at least two other parties with some common attendees.
COVID-19 IN NEW YORK CITY STARTED AS EARLY AS FEB: STUDY
A new study has shown evidence the coronavirus was circulating in New York City in the beginning of February. The research conducted by Mount Sinai found New Yorkers had antibodies to the virus as early as February 23.
That would mean they would have been infected with the virus about two weeks earlier. The first confirmed case was on March 1.
The new study has yet to undergo formal review, but experts say the work is credible and backs up what many believed.
FAUCI'S WARNING
The U.S. is "going in the wrong direction" with the coronavirus surging badly enough that Dr. Anthony Fauci told senators Tuesday some regions are putting the entire country at risk - just as schools and colleges are wrestling with how to safely reopen.
With about 40,000 new cases being reported a day, Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, said he "would not be surprised if we go up to 100,000 a day if this does not turn around."
